Diljit Dosanjh takes fans inside his kitchen as he prepares 'kaatilana khatrnak chicken'. Watch

Singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh shared a new video giving fans a glimpse inside his kitchen as he made a new dish. Taking to Instagram, Diljit posted the clip as he made kadai chicken. As the video started, Diljit took a pot and goofed around while he welcomed his fans to his kitchen. (Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh's kitchen videos got him cooking show, masala ad offers)

After placing the pot in the oven, Diljit took a coffee bottle and poured ghee (clarified butter) from it. He said in Punjabi that it is the rule of every house to use one bottle to keep something else. Diljit then added chicken to the pot and played his song and started dancing to it. He played his song Koka from the upcoming film Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne on his tab.

Next, Diljit changed his pans and added a few ingredients to his chicken recipe. After covering the pan, he continued dancing. When he checked on the dish it was slightly burnt. He said, "Are you seeing what happened to me? Please don't do bhangra (Punjabi dance) and forget you are preparing chicken or it will turn out like this. S*** man."

Diljit then added water and reassured his fans that there was nothing to worry about. He added the spices saying that he will listen to the song later and focus on preparing the dish. As soon as his dish started turning out well, Diljit played his song and continued dancing. Appreciating the dish, he started plating it up next to a serving of rice.

The singer compared the preparation to the food one gets in a plane's first class. He captioned the post, "Kaatilana khatrnak flavorful kadai chicken (killer dangerous flavourful kadai chicken) (paella, face, and cooking emojis) Babe Bhangra Paunde Ne 5th October." Reacting to the post, a fan said, "Hahaha love your cooking show." Another comment read, "Dosanjhawala kitchen." A person called him 'Reel King'.

Diljit was last seen in the period emotional thriller film Jogi, based on the 1984 Sikh riots. The film stars Diljit, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Kumud Mishra, Amyra Dastur and Hiten Tejwani in the lead roles. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar the film streamed exclusively on Netflix from September 16. He will be seen in the upcoming family entertainer Punjabi film Babe Bhangra Paude Ne alongside actor Sargun Mehta, which is all set to release on September 30, 2022.

