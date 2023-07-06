'Don't make it another cruel summer,' Canadian PM cheekily asks Taylor Swift to add Canadian dates to Eras Tour

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has publicly reached out to international superstar Taylor Swift, urging her to consider adding Canadian dates to her highly anticipated Eras Tour. As Swift announced the expanded European leg of her tour, Trudeau couldn't resist joining the conversation and expressing his hope for a Canadian stop. (COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on July 06, 2023 shows, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) during a press conference in Ottawa, Canada, on March 24, 2023; and US singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performing during her "Eras Tour" in Arlington, Texas, on March 31, 2023. When Swift announced yet more dates for her much-hyped world tour, but once again skipped Canada, Trudeau could not shake it off. In a tweet referencing the lyrics of Swift's songs, Trudeau urged her to fill the blank space and perform in Canada. "It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you," Trudeau said in a message on Twitter July 5, 2023.(AFP)

Trudeau left a playful comment on Swift's post, stating, "It's me, hi. I know places in Canada would love to have you. So, don't make it another cruel summer. We hope to see you soon." His lighthearted plea caught the attention of fans and Swift herself, sparking speculation about the possibility of upcoming Canadian shows.

While Taylor Swift has been captivating audiences across the United States since March, with an extensive tour scheduled through next summer, she has yet to announce any dates in Canada. This omission has left fans north of the border eagerly awaiting news of potential concerts, especially after Swift recently added a sixth night at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium.

Trudeau's comment coincided with Swift's announcement that her longtime friend, Hayley Williams of Paramore, would be joining her for the entire 2024 European leg of the Eras Tour. Swift expressed her excitement about the expanded tour, exclaiming, "I get to travel the world doing shows with @paramore!! Hayley and I have been friends since we were teens in Nashville, and now we get to frolic around the UK/Europe next summer??? I'm screaming???"

As Paramore's opening slots on the European tour have been extended to all 48 dates, speculation grew about the potential inclusion of Canadian gigs in the already impressive 100+ date routing. However, at the time of publication, no official comment had been received from Swift's spokesperson regarding the addition of Canadian shows.

Also Read | Are Taylor Swift and Matty Healy together or has the rekindled romance fizzled?

The absence of Canadian dates on Swift's tour has left fans and Justin Trudeau curious. The last time Swift graced Canadian stages was during her 2018 stadium tour for the acclaimed album "Reputation." Given her immense popularity in Canada, it's no wonder that fans and the Prime Minister are eagerly anticipating the possibility of Swift bringing her dynamic performance to the Great White North once again.

As the conversation continues, fans and Canadians alike will be anxiously awaiting any news or announcements regarding Taylor Swift's potential Canadian tour dates. Will she grant Trudeau's playful plea and make it a summer to remember for Canadian Swifties? Only time will tell, but hopes remain high for a spectacular Canadian addition to the Eras Tour.