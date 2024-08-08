Drake admits his ‘Too Good’ single is for Serena Williams in candid footage: Watch

Canadian rapper Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham recently opened up about his past relationship with tennis legend Serena Williams in newly released footage from a studio session, shedding light on the inspiration behind his 2016 hit single “Too Good.” Drake opens up about Serena Williams inspiration for 'Too Good(AP/Reuters)

The 37-year-old rapper revealed that the song, which features Rihanna and appears on his fourth studio album "Views," was heavily influenced by his connection with Williams.

‘This is more about me and Serena’: Drake

In the video, Drake is seen discussing the track’s background with his mother, Sandi Graham. “I get heavy on a couple joints, but this is more about me and Serena,” Drake candidly expressed, suggesting that the song was written with the tennis superstar in mind.

He the elaborated, “It’s funny because when I make songs about women, I also make songs for them. So, I know what kind of song to make.”

“If I’m gonna talk about them, I’ll at least do them the justice of making them a song that they like. So, I know Serena very well and I know that she’ll hear it loud and clear, but she’ll also not hate me for it because it’s lighthearted,” he noted.

During the conversation, Graham asked her son whether “Serena” was “seeing someone else,” to which the five-time Grammy winner responded, “I don’t know, mom.”

Serena Williams is happily married with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Serena Williams began dating her now-husband, Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, shortly after she and Drake were seen sharing an intimate moment in August 2015. Although sources at the time denied that the pair was officially dating. “Serena briefly dated Drake around 2011 and even though it didn’t end that well, they have remained friends since,” one insider told Page Six at that time.

The source also mentioned that Drake had been a supportive presence at many of Williams' tennis tournaments, including Wimbledon in July 2015, where he was spotted sitting in her box alongside her sister, Venus Williams.

Despite their past, Williams and Drake maintained a friendly relationship, even as she moved on to a new chapter in her life with Ohanian.

Williams and Ohanian tied the knot in November 2017 in a star-studded ceremony, an now the couple also share their first daughter, Olympia.