Eminem drops first single Houdini from new album, fans react: ‘Sounds like early 2000s Em’

Eminem, the iconic rap sensation, surprised fans by dropping the first single from his highly anticipated album, The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), at the stroke of midnight on Friday. Titled Houdini, the track is a captivating blend of bounce and grit, featuring a catchy melody sampled from the Steve Miller Band's 1982 hit, Abracadabra, with echoes of Eminem's own 2002 smash hit, Without Me. (Also read: 'I'm going to make my career disappear', Eminem teases new single ‘Houdini’ ahead of album release) Eminem brings back his 00's persona with new music video.

Houdini out now

In Houdini, Eminem showcases his trademark wit and irreverence, delivering a spirited performance that takes listeners on a journey through his past and present. With a cameo-rich video adding to the spectacle, the track sees the rap maestro in top form, offering a humorous yet cutting commentary on his life in the '90s versus the contemporary landscape.

As the self-proclaimed "lyrical technician," Eminem muses, "Sometimes I wonder what the old me would say if he could see how --- is today," before launching into a no-holds-barred diatribe that is both entertaining and provocative. Not one to shy away from taking jabs at fellow musicians, he leaves no stone unturned, dissing his listeners, industry stars like Jimmy Iovine and Dr. Dre, and even his children.

The rapper also took a cheeky swipe at fellow hip-hop artist Megan Thee Stallion, rapping “If I was to ask for Megan Thee Stallion if she would collab with me, would I really have a shot at a feat?”

Fans are buzzing with excitement over this release, flooding social media with comments like “What a way to put Kendrick and Drake out of the limelight” and “This sounds like early 2000s Em”.

About the new album

Eminem introduced his upcoming album The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) during the NFL Draft in April with a gripping teaser reminiscent of a Detroit Murder Files crime show. The announcement hinted at the impending end of his iconic alter ego. Adding on to that just weeks ago, he took out a fake obituary in the Detroit Free Press, bidding farewell to Slim Shady in a bold and unconventional move.

The rapper has created some of the most influential songs in hip-hop history, including Lose Yourself, Without Me, Rap God, The Real Slim Shady, and Stan (featuring Dido), among many others. While the release date of his upcoming album remains uncertain, fans think that The Death of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is his way of announcing his retirement from music.