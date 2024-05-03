Exclusive: Hangyeom on his acting debut in BL Jazz For Two and making music for Bollywood

Like most South Koreans, K-pop idol Hangyeom from boy band Omega X, is also a fan of Aamir Khan’s 3 Idiots. The film’s evocative message on education and performance pressure has struck a chord amongst Koreans. Hangyeom tells us that he too would love to be part of Bollywood productions if given a chance, “I’m particularly fond of scenes filled with dance and song in Indian films, so someday, I'd like to produce soundtracks and even make appearances in them." (Also Read: ADOR CEO Min Hee-jin sought the right to terminate NewJeans' contract without approval from HYBE: Report) Hangyeom will soon be seen in Jazz For Two.(Pic credit: IPQ)

A singer, dancer and songwriter Hangyeom recently made his acting debut in the Korean BL (Boy Love) Jazz for Two, based on the BL webtoon of the same name. In an exclusive interview with the Hindustan Times from Seoul, he reveals it felt surreal to see himself acting on screen. "I'm thrilled to have made my acting debut, and it still feels unreal that people can see me acting on streaming platforms that I watch often. When the role was confirmed, and on my first day of shoot, my biggest concern was not to be awkward while acting.”

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The BL genre of dramas which focuses on the romantic relationship between boys has been gaining popularity, especially in conservative societies like Thailand, Japan and S Korea which continue to remain sensitive to the issue of queer representation. The themes which are positive and emancipatory in their depiction of male love, showcase their characters living in a world free of the many challenges the LGBTQIA community faces. Hangyeom says it was why he was drawn to the script.

Directed by Song Su Lim Jazz For Two, is the coming-of-age story of four students at the Wooyeon Arts School, as they learn valuable lessons in friendship, love, life and everything in between. Hangyeom plays Suh Do Yoon, a drum player who is infatuated with a fellow student, but is unable to express himself.

Hangyeom plays Suh Do Yoon, a drum player in Jazz For Two.(Pic credit: IPQ)

“When my desire for acting grew, I came across this script. Being part of the project fuelled my passion even more. I read the original webtoon, to get insights into my character. Director Song Su-lim was also encouraging and her constant guidance during script reading helped me to easily understand and relate to my character. She was constantly monitoring us, and that helped us to evocatively perform on screen."

Hangyeom referring to the popular Myers Briggs Type Indicator personality test, describes Suh Doo Yoon, as ENFB, an extroverted, intuitive and feeling person.

“Do-yoon’s vibe around his friends felt very similar to mine, and I thought there were similarities in the way he kindly approached Yoon Se-heon (Kim Jin Kwon), showing his perceptive nature. My bandmates thought I was natural on screen, seeing how they felt the character and me were similar. However, where my screen character and I differ is Do-yoon is good at playing the drums, but Hangyeom can't play the drums,” he says with a laugh. He further adds that his MBTI is currently INTJ (introverted, intuitive, thinking and judging).

Hangyeom and his band Omega X have also composed the soundtrack for Jazz For Two, which marks their second collaboration with director Song Su Lim, after A Shoulder To Cry On. So, what is comparatively easier making music or acting?

Hangyeom and his band Omega X have also composed the soundtrack for Jazz For Two.(Pic credit: IPQ)

“I can't confidently say either is easy. I am comfortable grasping the theme or subject of a song when composing and writing lyrics for the soundtrack, considering the storyline of the drama or movie. However, ironically, having a set framework also posed some challenges as it limited me to thinking within certain boundaries. Music comes easy to me, since have been doing it for a long. All works are equally interesting and challenging and I approach both pursuits with the same enthusiasm.” says Hangyeom.

Though he says music is his life and acting is his passion, Hangyeom hopes to collaborate with his screen favourite Kim Soo Hyun, who was recently seen in the blockbuster hit series Queen of Tears.

“I’m eager to try not only dramas but also movies. I'd love to try acting in romantic comedies or fantasy genres. I'm especially a fan of actors Kim Soo-hyun and Cho Jung-seok, so I'd love to have the chance to film with them,” he answers with a smile.

With the mainstreaming of Korean content (K-pop, K-dramas) and their global popularity in terms of viewership and ratings, Hangyeom says though initially surprised, he feels it is also a reflection of the hard work the Korean industry has put in.

“It's still a bit surprising to me, too! I think many people enjoy Korean content because it reflects the ‘passion’ that Koreans have. I have also been witness to how hard everyone works, both on set and throughout the preparation process. It is not just the artists, but the many staff members involved, who put in efforts for better results and content for more people can enjoy. Thus, I ask everyone to please continue showing lots of love in the future.”

Given his busy schedule, what does he like to do in his free time? “I tend to work on music projects that feel like my ‘life’ as described earlier, or study English. These days, I'm also putting a lot of effort into exercising,” he answers warmly.