Fans react to Rihanna asking Mariah Carey to sign her chest during Christmas concert: ‘RiRi so feisty’. Watch

Rihanna shared an ‘iconic’ moment with Mariah Carey at her Christmas Time tour at the Barclays Center on December 17 in Brooklyn. The Rude Boy singer looked ecstatic as she got Mariah to sign her chest during the concert. (Also Read: Rihanna sparks retirement rumours again with her recent comment: ‘God had other plans…’) Rihanna made Mariah Carey sign her chest at the latter's Christmas concert.

Mariah signs Rihanna’s chest

In a video posted by her friend, Jason Lee, Rihanna can be seen screaming and looking excited as she waits for Mariah to come down the stage and meet her. She also hints that her partner, A$AP Rocky, asked her to get Mariah’s autograph at the concert.

She screams for Mariah and then looks excited to see the All I Want for Christmas Is You singer walk down the stage towards her. “Oh my god, she’s coming back,” she tells her friend. Before Mariah comes to meet her, she asks her friend if she should make her sign her shirt or her t**s.

Mariah, for her part, also looks excited to see Rihanna there. She even chides her friend for filming her ‘bad side’. When she asks her, “What do you want me to write?” Rihanna hilariously has a feisty reply, “Mariah, the f**k you think? Whatever you want.” She then adds, “Wow, this is iconic.”

Rihanna then takes the microphone from Mariah’s hand, excitedly telling the audience, “Mariah Carey is signing my t**s yáll. Look at that s**t yáll.”

Fans were thrilled to see the singers interact, with one fan commenting, “The Stars are aligned.” Another wrote, “A Christmas to remember!” A fan commented, “Love y’all together,” and another wrote, “ RiRi so fiestyyyyyy.” An Instagram user opined, “I love that RIRI is a fan and she’s gahdamn Rihanna!”

One Rihanna fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Rihanna said A$AP Rocky told her to come to the front row and get Mariah Carey’s autograph. Mariah even wanted her shades: M: “Who has the shades? Can I buy them?” R: “Yeah, you can have them. For free!” Fans also couldn't get enough of Mariah's reaction to seeing Rihanna front row.

Mariah Carey’s concert return after flu

Mariah had recently announced that she was forced to cancel her Pittsburgh, Newark, NJ, and Belmont, NY, shows due to coming down with the flu. She wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on December 11, “Pittsburgh, I am sorry to say, I’ve come down with the flu. It breaks my heart that I unfortunately have to cancel tonight’s show. I love you all so much.”

Two days later, she revealed that she was cancelling additional shows, “Newark and Belmont — I wish I had better news, but unfortunately, I’m still sick and have to cancel the shows tonight and on Sunday.”

On Monday, she confirmed that she was well enough to perform in Brooklyn, “Lambs, thank you for making my #Christmastime so special,” she posted on Instagram. “I’ve loved singing with you every night, and I can’t wait to see you all tomorrow in Brooklyn for the last show of the tour.”

For her show on December 9 in Raleigh, NC, her twins with ex Nick Cannon, Monroe and Moroccan, joined her on-stage to present her flowers in celebration of her classic All I Want for Christmas Is You hitting #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.