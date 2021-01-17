Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt wish Javed Akhtar on his 76th birthday. See pics
Poet-lyricist Javed Akhtar turns 76 on Sunday and good wishes are pouring in. On his big day, his family members and other industry friends wished him a happy birthday.
Javed's wife, actor Shabana Azmi shared a picture of the 22nd edition of his book of poems, Tarkash, on Twitter. "Congratulations @Javedakhtarjadu on the 22nd edition of#Tarkash . Thats a record for a book of poetry #Rajkamal Prakashan @FarOutAkhtar," she wrote in her post.
Farhan Akhtar shared a childhood picture of himself with his father. "Happy birthday Pa. Love you. @jaduakhtar," he wrote.
Alia Bhatt also shared a picture of Javed on Instagram Stories and wrote, "Happiest birthday Javed saab. I miss out meetings and long conversations about cinema and life. Here's wishing you the best, best year and I truly hope to see you very soon."
Actor Anil Kapoor also shared heartfelt wishes for him. " Sharing two pictures with him on Twitter, Anil wrote, "When I thought I couldn't do it, you told me that I could. For that, I can never repay you. Thank you! Happy Birthday @Javedakhtarjadu."
Divya Dutta also shared a photo with him and wrote, "Janmadin mubarak @Javedakhtarjadu saab! Dher saara pyaar (Happy birthday Javed Akhtar saab! Lots of love)."
Also read: Swara Bhasker asks Dalit feminists to oppose violent threats against Richa Chadha over her film Madam Chief Minister
Earlier, talking to Hindustan Times about his birthday, he had said, "When people ask me to cut a cake, I feel awkward as I hadn’t as a kid. Birthday ek rasm hai. Mohobbat hai, toh dost aa jaate hain (Birthday is a ritual. If people love you, they come over). If you are born in a well-to-do family where parents enjoy celebrating birthdays, you feel different but humne toh dekha nahin tha (I never saw it). Poor kids don’t celebrate birthdays and I started doing so only after growing up." He added that there won’t be a party this time. “I won’t be doing anything and I doubt anyone will turn up, especially due to Covid,” he said
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan dies: AR Rahman, Lata Mangeshkar pay tributes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 89
- Indian classical musician and Padma Vibhushan awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away at 89
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farhan, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt wish Javed Akhtar on his birthday. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kailash Kher: Our vaccine anthem is for entire mankind!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra gives peek inside quirky blue bedroom as she works on Unfinished
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Adnan Sami slams person who said Lata Mangeshkar doesn't have a good voice
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sachet-Parampara on being happily married: It added so much to us professionally
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Casanova: Tiger Shroff's love affair with Michael Jackson, autotune continues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditya Narayan enjoys 'beautiful life with beautiful wife' Shweta at a vineyard
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gujarati hip-hop star RaOol: Waiting for Bollywood to pay us attention a mistake
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dancing Dad from America: My kids won't admit but the response is pretty cool
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Badshah reveals hilarious incident of being heckled when police ended up at his show: ‘Ab kar le handle’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Kakkar goes ‘awww’ as Rohanpreet Singh sings for her, says ‘I love you baby’. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Guru Randhawa fuels engagement rumours as he teases ‘new beginnings’ with mystery woman. Nora Fatehi congratulates him
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rapper Dr Dre says he’s ‘doing great’ in hospital after reported aneurysm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox