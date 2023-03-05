Film music is more challenging: Raftaar

Singer, lyricist, rapper and composer Dilin Nair aka Raftaar is famous for his films as well as his independent music. But the Ghana Kasoota singer admits candidly that he enjoys doing film songs more and has reasons for it too.

“Music in film is very challenging as I have to write and do justice to someone else’s story. You have be a good student, then only you will be able to prove the point. I feel at the end of the day we all are followers of our craft. Comparatively, it’s easy for me to do private songs,” says the Tamanche Pe Disco (Bullett Raja) singer.

Raftaar asserts that film music gets more recognition. “Penetration of film music is huge and as it comes through organised market and channels. Also, there is a perception people have that being part of Bollywood songs is a real big thing. The fact it’s truly huge and it reaches larger audience.”

He believes in writing his own songs. “Barring Dhadkad (Dangal), penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya sir, I have written most my own songs. Main apni galti ki liye gaali khane ko taiyaar hoon! I am ready to take the blame and improve that to use someone’s else content and repent later.”

Raftaar is happy to cater different market. “Personally, I love all kinds of music. When I desire for a big car then go head and lend my voice for a commercial song and when I have to satisfy myself then I do my kind of music. I know every genre has a set of audience and if I am blessed to cater two markets simultaneously then why not! I am happy that my passion is my job. Youngster and teens love our music. And if the youth is with you then your next 20 years are secure (laughs).”

The singer adds there is space for everyone in the rap music space. “It’s a constantly evolving market. There is so much talent and the market is huge. But, it’s still in hand of few people like us. It will progress when there will be more listeners. I know there is lot of supply but due high competition we get good only product to listen.”

On coming back to Lucknow, he says, “This city has always been kind. I have earlier performed here as well and it has always been amazing. This is a very prime market and I have earned a lot of love from here. My music is also such that I give me love and brotherhood in return, specially from youngsters.”