Alka Yagnik celebrates 57th birthday with Govinda, Anuradha Paudwal, Sonu Nigam at star-studded bash

Singer Alka Yagnik celebrated her 57th birthday on Monday and hosted a party for her industry friends on the occasion. From singers Adnan Sami, Sonu Nigam, Anuradha Paudwal and lyricist Javed Akhtar to actors Govinda, Bhagyashree, Padmini Kolhapure attended the bash. Alka also posed at the party venue with daughter Syesha Kapoor and son-in-law Amit Desai. Alka decked up for her birthday party in a black and grey gown. Also read: Govinda recalls Satish Kaushik's famous Pappu Pager scene with 'tapori lingo' in Deewana Mastana Anuradha Paudwal, Govinda, Parul Gulati and Pavail Gulati at Alka Yagnik's birthday bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Govinda attended the party with wife Sunita. Bhagyashree was also accompanied by husband Himalaya Dasani. She was in a golden shirt and black pants. Poonam Dhillon was in a shimmery blue outfit, while Padmini Kolhapure was spotted in black dress.

Anuradha Paudwal, Parul Gulati, Pavail Gulati and Alka Yagnik with daughter and son-in-law at the bash. (Varinder Chawla)

Govinda, Bhagyashree with husband, Poonam Dhillon and Padmini Kolhapure at Alka Yagnik's party. (Varinder Chawla)

Sonu Nigam arrived for the party in black T-shirt and track pants. Anuradha Paudwal also made a rare appearance at the bash. She was in a green floral saree. Singers Sudesh Bhosale and Rahul Vaidya were also spotted. Himesh Reshammiya arrived with wife-actor Sonia Kapur and was dressed in an unbuttoned shirt and denims with a black waistcoat. Pankaj Udhas was also seen with wife Farida at the party. Adnan Sami posed for the photographers with wife Roya and daugther Medina after the bash. Anu Malik was also seen.

Himesh with wife, Sonu Nigam, Adnan Sami with family at Alka Yagnik's party. (Varinder Chawla)

Rahul Vaidya, Rajesh Roshan with family, Javed Akhtar, Pankaj Udhas at the party. (Varinder Chawla)

Music director Rajesh Roshan attended the party with with wife Kanchan and daughter Pashmina Roshan. Javed Akhtar, who attended late actor Satish Kaushik's prayer meet in the evening, was also seen at the bash. Actors Parul Gulati and Pavail Gulati were also seen. While Parul was in a brown top and latex pants, Pavail was in a orange shirt and denims.

Earlier during the day, Alka's daughter Syesha Kapoor shared an old picture of the singer on her Instagram page and wrote, “Happy and healthy birthday to my entire (world emoji). I am because you are. I love you Ma.”

Singer Alka Yagnik holds two National Film Awards and was named the most streamed artist in the world by Guinness World Records with 15.3 Billion YouTube views in 2022.

