Grammys 2024 Records: Taylor Swift and SZA set to break big records this year

On the Grammy stage this Sunday, Taylor Swift could make history by winning Album of the Year for the fourth time with her latest masterpiece, "Midnights." If she clinches the trophy, she'll break the tie she currently holds with music legends Stevie Wonder, Paul Simon, and Frank Sinatra.

Taylor's double shot at glory

Not stopping at Album of the Year, Taylor Swift has her eyes on another prize – Song of the Year for "Anti-Hero." With seven nominations in the category, she's aiming to secure her first-ever win. As Taylor's fans eagerly await, will this be the year she adds Song of the Year to her impressive collection?

Billie Eilish's bid for Record of the Year

At just 22, Billie Eilish is on the brink of making history in the Record of the Year category. If "What Was I Made For?" from the "Barbie" soundtrack grabs the victory, Billie will tie with legends like Paul Simon and Bruno Mars, marking her third win in this prestigious category.

Breaking racial barriers: SZA and Janelle Monae

SZA and Janelle Monae are poised to shatter records. Either could become the first Black woman in the 21st century to snatch the Album of the Year Grammy. SZA, leading with the most nominations, is a strong contender with her groundbreaking album, "SOS."

Best new artist surprises

The Best New Artist category promises excitement, with Jelly Roll potentially becoming the oldest winner at 39. Alternatively, The War and Treaty could make history as the first husband-and-wife duo to claim this coveted Grammy.

Chris Stapleton's country win

Country fans, watch out! Chris Stapleton might set records in the country categories. He could either tie for the most wins in Best Country Song or extend his record for the most wins in Best Country Solo Performance with his song "White Horse."

Jack Antonoff's grand slam

Producer Jack Antonoff could join an elite group, becoming the fourth artist in history to win all "Big Four" categories – Album, Record, and Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. If Taylor Swift's "Anti-Hero" takes Record of the Year, Antonoff, its producer, will share in the glory.

Grammy odds and unpredictable wins

According to awards prediction websites and betting odds, Taylor Swift is a front-runner for Album of the Year. However, as history has shown, Grammy surprises are not uncommon. Remember Harry Styles' unexpected win last year?

Women dominate Grammy nominations

This year, women are taking centre stage at the Grammys, dominating nominations in major categories. In Album, Record, and Song of the Year, the only male nominee is Jon Batiste. With stars like Swift, SZA, Eilish, Rodrigo, and Cyrus in the mix, the Grammys are set to celebrate female excellence.

SZA leads the nomination pack

SZA is the leader of the Grammy pack with a whopping nine nominations. She's competing for Album of the Year with "SOS" and has strong showings in Record and Song of the Year for her chart-topper "Kill Bill." With six more nominations in R&B and pop categories, SZA is poised for a memorable night.