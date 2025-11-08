Kendrick Lamar secures nine nominations for the 2026 Grammys; Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter follow closely

The Recording Academy released the 2026 Grammy nominations on Friday. It’s a crowded field again, but one name sits slightly above the rest. Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations, repeating what he did last year. Lady Gaga follows with seven. Both are back in the centre of the awards talk. Kendrick Lamar received nine Grammy nominations, just like last year.(AFP)

Lamar’s GNX and Gaga’s MAYHEM are included in the album of the year lineup for the February ceremony. Neither has won in the category before, even with several attempts behind them.

Kendrick Lamar leads the 2026 Grammys

Industry watchers have placed Lamar slightly ahead. His nine nominations span album, record, and song categories, reflecting broad support among Recording Academy voters.

Billboard Awards editor Paul Grein said the momentum appears to favour Lamar, noting he could become the first solo male rap artist to win album of the year, according to Reuters, though he added that Lady Gaga “is always in the conversation.”

Also read: Indian musicians dominate Grammy stage with nominations for Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, and Charu Suri

Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter and Bad Bunny follow closely

Lady Gaga’s seven nominations position her closely behind Lamar. Her album MAYHEM and the single Abracadabra are both represented in major fields.

Sabrina Carpenter picked up six nominations this year. That includes recognition for her album Man’s Best Friend. It follows a year where her commercial profile rose sharply, placing her more firmly into the centre of mainstream pop conversations.

Bad Bunny also earned six nominations. The Puerto Rican artist will headline the Super Bowl halftime show next year, and he now appears in the major Grammy fields, with album, record and song of the year among them.

Also read: ‘Let’s go baby’: Here’s how Hailey Bieber reacted to Justin Bieber’s multiple Grammy nominations

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl does not make the cut

Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl was not eligible for consideration. Swift has already won the album of the year four times, the most of any artist. But this release fell outside the current eligibility dates and will be judged in the next cycle instead, PEOPLE reported.

Voting will be carried out by about 15,000 Recording Academy members. The results will be announced during the ceremony scheduled for February 1 in Los Angeles.

FAQs

Who leads the 2026 Grammy nominations?

Kendrick Lamar leads with nine nominations.

How many Grammy 2026 nominations did Lady Gaga receive?

Lady Gaga received seven nominations.

How many Grammy nominations did Sabrina Carpenter earn?

Sabrina Carpenter earned six nominations, including album consideration.

When is the 2026 Grammy Awards ceremony?

The ceremony is scheduled for February 1 in Los Angeles.