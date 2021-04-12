Guru Randhawa:This Baisakhi, I wish we all get the strength to fight this virus on a daily basis

He wanted to celebrate Baisakhi in a big way this year with his family in Gurdaspur, but singer Guru Randhawa is not complaining, and understands that given the pandemic, little can be done.

“Since the pandemic started, most of us have been celebrating festivals at home. Considering the current situation this year, too, I’ll be spending Baisakhi majorly at home and visit the Gurudwara, if possible,” he says, adding, “Unfortunately, I’m not with my family in my village. I’m in Delhi and will definitely miss being in the village during this time. Like every day, I’m going to remember God and thank him for fulfilling all my wishes.”

The 29-year-old urges everyone to be safe, follow protocols and not indulge in grand Baisakhi celebrations involving huge gatherings.

“Covid has impacted everything, not just this festival but a lot of them. We need to fight this virus on a daily basis, be safe and follow government protocol,” adds the singer known for his songs Lahore, High Rated Gabru and Patola.

He may not be able to have the celebration that he wanted, but Randhawa has fond memories of celebrating Baisakhi as a child.

“Baisakhi is celebrated as a harvest festival, where farmers cut their crops and Guru Gobind Singh laid down the foundation of the Panth Khalsa. As kids, we used to enjoy spending time with family and go to Gurudwara to do seva . We used to look forward to celebrate and go to these mela/fairs in the village during Baisakhi. It’s a festival that brings a lot of happiness,” he recounts.

Since Baisakhi is a harvest festival and considering how the farmers have been going through a difficult time the past few months, the singer has a special message for them.

“May God bless the farmers as we eat because of them. May this year bring growth and prosperity,” he says, adding, “May waheguru bless everyone with growth and prosperity. Happy Baisakhi to everyone. Stay safe and happy!”