Hanumankind cheers for Ishan Kishan after his stellar run at T20 WC match, calls him his ‘twin’

ICC also posted a reel in which Hanumankind met Ishan and posed with him in an Indian jersey. They both smiled and shared a hug. “Well played my brother,” Hanumankind wrote in the comments section.

The official Instagram account of ICC and T20 World Cup posted a picture of Ishan and Hanumankind and captioned it, "Bas 19-20 ka farak hai! (Just a little bit of a difference between the two). Two of the standout performers from Super Sunday in Colombo."

Ishan Kishan's propulsive performance produced a fiery 40-ball 77 against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Bengaluru-based rapper Hanumankind , who put up a spectacular performance at the ground before the match, has now shown his support for the 27-year-old player.

About the match Meanwhile, during his blistering 40-ball 77, Ishan delivered the second-highest score at the venue against spin in a T20 World Cup match. Ishan rose to the occasion by doing “something out of the box,” as captain Suryakumar Yadav later described it. However, his innings began on a tentative note, with Pakistan’s off-spinners testing him in the opening exchanges.

After the match, he shared his heartfelt feelings, saying, "An India vs. Pakistan match is always special, not just for us, but for the entire country. A win against Pakistan will give us tremendous confidence, and we want to continue this momentum."

Kishan said, "This pitch wasn't that easy at first. So, you have to be confident and focus on your strengths. My goal was to force them to score as many runs as possible on my side. I've worked a lot on my off-side batting. I just wanted to keep things simple. I was clear in my mind that if we could score 160-170, it would be a good total for us."