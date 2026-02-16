Hanumankind cheers for Ishan Kishan after his stellar run at T20 WC match, calls him his ‘twin’
Ishan Kishan scored 77 runs in 40 balls and was adjudged Player of the Match. Hanumankind cheered for him.
Ishan Kishan's propulsive performance produced a fiery 40-ball 77 against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2026 Group A match at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. Bengaluru-based rapper Hanumankind, who put up a spectacular performance at the ground before the match, has now shown his support for the 27-year-old player.
What Hanumankind said about Ishan Kishan
The official Instagram account of ICC and T20 World Cup posted a picture of Ishan and Hanumankind and captioned it, "Bas 19-20 ka farak hai! (Just a little bit of a difference between the two). Two of the standout performers from Super Sunday in Colombo."
ICC also posted a reel in which Hanumankind met Ishan and posed with him in an Indian jersey. They both smiled and shared a hug. “Well played my brother,” Hanumankind wrote in the comments section.
Hanumankind posted the reel on his Instagram Stories and wrote, “Met the twin today. Got the win today (Indian flag emoticon).”
About the match
Meanwhile, during his blistering 40-ball 77, Ishan delivered the second-highest score at the venue against spin in a T20 World Cup match. Ishan rose to the occasion by doing “something out of the box,” as captain Suryakumar Yadav later described it. However, his innings began on a tentative note, with Pakistan’s off-spinners testing him in the opening exchanges.
After the match, he shared his heartfelt feelings, saying, "An India vs. Pakistan match is always special, not just for us, but for the entire country. A win against Pakistan will give us tremendous confidence, and we want to continue this momentum."
Kishan said, "This pitch wasn't that easy at first. So, you have to be confident and focus on your strengths. My goal was to force them to score as many runs as possible on my side. I've worked a lot on my off-side batting. I just wanted to keep things simple. I was clear in my mind that if we could score 160-170, it would be a good total for us."
Santanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
