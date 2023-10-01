Harry Styles fined by cops because of girlfriend Taylor Russell

Singer-actor Harry Styles was fined by the police as he went on to play the perfect boyfriend for his Canadian actress-girlfriend Taylor Russell. Singer-actor Harry Styles was fined by the police as he went on to play the perfect boyfriend for his Canadian actress-girlfriend Taylor Russell.

On Friday night, the English singer, 29 had driven to London's St. Pancras International to pick up Taylor from the platform.

The actress, 29, was returning to London from a trip to France for the Paris Fashion Week.

While Harry's gesture was the perfect sweet move in his relationship, it was not carefully thought out as the singer was fined by the police outside the station.

According to an onlooker: “Harry quickly parked up on the double yellows.

“You could tell he didn’t want to be late for Taylor after her long train journey so he quickly dashed into the station.”

Well, a $130 penalty must have been nothing for the singer who reportedly earned £105,000 per day last year, crediting to the success of his album Harry's House.

The rumours of the duo dating each other started making rounds since the beginning of the summer and the couple has been going strong ever since.

“Their energies work really well together. They’re both really sweet people at their core. Harry is always smiling when he’s with her. They’re having a great time together,” a source close to the couple shared with US Weekly.

Harry and Taylor were first spotted together at a gallery in London in June. Since then, Taylor has attended his concerts in Austria, Vienna and Italy along with Harry attending her play ‘The Effect’ in London.

Recently, the couple was seen out on a romantic stroll in London as they bought coffee and biked along the streets of the city.

Fans have been rooting for them throughout the news of their outings and dates.

“Harry Styles and Taylor Russell are my roman empire,” wrote a user on X.

"Taylor Russell and Harry Styles are so 🥹❤️ together" added another user.