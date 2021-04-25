Harshit Saxena: Everyone needs to think beyond normal

Deep Saxena

Singer-composer Harshit Saxena recently made his musical debut on OTT space with the series ‘Saat Kadam.’ The Lucknowite feels with lesser films being made due to the ongoing pandemic, digital platform is the space to be in times to come.

“As a musician there is no difference in composing for a film or a web series. Both are script-based composition and music remains same as per need. The only big difference is budget which is much less,” said the ‘Haal-e-Dil’ singer.

He composed two songs for the series and sung one. “I believe 80 per cent web-series don’t have songs so I was lucky that I got this opportunity. The director (Mohit Jha) wanted me to make a song of legendry SD Burman’s genre which had a feel of Bengali folk Boul. So, I composed ‘Bondhu Re’ which was sung by my favourite singers Palash Sen and Swaroop Khan. The song played out throughout the series and then the football anthem ‘Chakala Vakala’ which I sang.”

The singer adds, “These are extraordinary times so, everyone need to think beyond normal. We know web is the place to be but like movies the songs won’t get featured that much. So, now I am looking forward to explore doing background music as that’s one thing needed in all films, documentaries and web series. It’s painstakingly time-taking but I see a bright future in it,” he said.

Harshit has recorded a few bhajans for the first time. “Back in Lucknow, before I was selected for reality show, I used to sing lot of bhajan. I feel it was those blessings that shaped my career. After all these years, I got offers from a music label for bhajans and I have already recorded five bhajan and many more are in pipeline. Besides, I am working on my singles too.”

He agrees that these are tough days for people in the industry. “The fact is that there is hardly any work and with rise in cases everything has come to a halt. In my building we have eight cases and all are packed in homes. Those who stay on rent and survive on daily earnings are really struggling. I too did only one live show since 2020 lockdown. I wish and pray that this phase gets over soon.”