Honey Singh addresses fan's concern about his health post weight loss, leaves internet in splits with witty reply

Rapper and singer Honey Singh's fitness trainer, Arun Kumar, revealed that the artist lost 17 kg in one month with a strict diet and workout regime. However, his recent photos sparked health concerns among fans. Now, Honey has addressed a fan’s worries about his health, after they raised doubts upon noticing visible changes in his recent photos and videos. Honey Singh shuts down rumours about his health concerns.

Honey Singh replies to fan worrying about his health

A fan took to Instagram and shared a video comparing Honey Singh's transformation with his recent pictures, saying, “I don’t know why no one has noticed it yet, but something has happened to Honey Singh. For the past two years, he was looking so glamorous, but in some of his recent posts and stories, it seems like something has happened to his nose. Honey Singh goes to the gym every day, but his body seems to be shrinking. I feel like something has happened again in his life that he isn’t telling anyone about.”

Responding in his trademark witty style, Honey Singh wrote, “Kuch nahi hua manhoos (Nothing happened, unlucky one 😂). I am working out hard for glorious days.” His cheeky reply had fans in splits. One commented, “Kya jawab diya hai (What an answer),” while another wrote, “Bomb paaji, good reply.” A third fan added, “You look much better than Badshah.”

Honey Singh addresses a fan's health concerns.

Honey's fitness trainer revealed in an interview with Aaj Tak that a well-planned diet, an intense workout routine, and a special green metabolism-boosting juice helped him go from 95 kg to 77 kg in just one month. He further explained that the transformation was powered entirely by natural food sources, with a daily intake of around 60 grams of protein from whole foods like chicken and vegetables.

Honey Singh’s recent and upcoming projects

The singer recently mesmerised fans with his track One Thousand Miles, which was released on August 8 and garnered 14 million views within 24 hours. His new collaboration with Shehnaaz Gill, titled When And Where, is set to release today (August 18). In addition, he has also announced that his much-anticipated album 51 Glorious Days—featuring a total of 51 songs—will be released on September 26.