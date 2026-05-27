‘I asked God for death’: Honey Singh recalls battling bipolar disorder for 7 years

Rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh has been open about his struggle with bipolar disorder. In a recent interaction, he revisited the time he first experienced symptoms of the condition and how he even wished for death during that phase of his life. Honey Singh opens up about his battle with bipolar disorder.

Honey Singh on dealing with bipolar disorder Speaking on the YouTube channel #ABtalks, Honey shared how he battled the disorder for seven years and had completely lost hope, fearing that he might never regain his senses. He recalled locking himself inside a room, avoiding people and staying away from the internet and social media.

Honey then opened up about his struggle with substance abuse and revealed that he began experiencing symptoms of bipolar disorder after years of drug use. “I used to smoke a lot, and I didn’t know that it was taking me over and that it was controlling me. I was on a world tour with Shah Rukh Khan, I was judging a reality show and was starring in a Punjabi film, so everything was happening perfectly. But then I got symptoms of bipolar disorder. It starts from the feeling of suspicion, you have a fear of death and people."

‘I asked for death’ He further spoke about his spiritual journey and how it became a turning point in his recovery. “I told God, sorry, I disrespected you, I didn’t believe in you, so now whoever you are, whatever your name is, I’m going to start respecting you because I want something from you, and that was death because I was unable to control what was happening inside me. I was done with myself. That night, I asked for death, but I didn’t get it. I got the purpose to live."

During the conversation, Honey also recalled meeting a doctor who helped him cope with the disorder. He revealed that a change in medication played a major role in his recovery. Within four weeks, he started meeting people again and slowly began facing life. However, he admitted that the heavy medication he took for seven years took a toll on his body. The singer shared that he gained weight and reached 105 kilos. He also revealed that he lost all his hair and still wears a wig.

The singer shared that he came out of the phase feeling burnt out and exhausted, but said he feels better now. He also expressed gratitude that the experience happened in his early 30s, as it still gave him the chance to make a comeback later in life.

On the work front, Honey recently crooned the song Jhoom Sharabi, which featured in De De Pyaar De 2 starring Ajay Devgn.