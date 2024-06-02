Kim Namjoon's LOST co-star Taz Singh recalls working with BTS leader: I was professional but inside I had fan excitement

Actor Taz Singh, who recently featured in Kim Namjoon aka RM's music video LOST, has spoken about the BTS leader. In an exclusive interview with Hindustan Times, Taz also opened up on his upcoming projects – in India as well as South Korea. Currently, Taz is working on a project in Japan. (Also Read | Namjoon has a message in LOST song, unveils music video) Taz Singh featured in Kim Namjoon's LOST music video.

RM's LOST is closest to Taz's heart

Taz revealed his favourite project that he has done so far and which one is close to your heart. He said, "It's not because it's recent, but, it's because this RM project, it's because the vibe and everything, the whole set and everyone; it was just absolutely amazing. I'd say that's probably my most favourite one so far and also closer to my heart."

Taz will be seen in Janhvi Kapoor's Ulajh

The actor further said that he has worked on some "very good projects". Taz added that he had "fantastic experiences" working with Maddock Films and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Ulajh. He continued, "For me right now, I'm really really really happy with the RM music video."

Taz talks about how he became part of RM's lost MV

Taz shared in detail how the project with BTS RM came up, "It was last year, and I got it through my UK and Asian teams. Initially, they kept everything confidential. I didn't know much, all I knew – it was an audition for a Korean project. Because I could speak some Korean, I embraced the culture earlier on in my life... I thought, okay, 'It'll be nice, fun to go for, and I'd try and give my best shot'." He added that after giving two auditions, he was chosen for the part which made him really happy.

Taz continued, "Shortly after only did I realise that actually I'd be working with not any Korean, but in a project that's with RM. At that point, I was really, really excited." When asked if he was a BTS ARMY before the music video, Taz replied, "Yeah, of course. I heard some of his songs before, like Lonely in his other album. And BTS, I've heard some of the other BTS songs. I was a fan, but going there, I had to be professional as an actor. But inside, I also had that kind of fan excitement." He said his favourite BTS member is RM.

Taz recalls fist bumping BTS' RM on set

The actor also recalled a fun moment with RM, "I remember one time we were shooting for a scene, and the music was playing in the back. Then the director said, 'Cut', and the scene finished, and the music kept playing. I heard, at that point, the beat changed, so the music changed. I felt the vibe of it. I remember turning to him, saying, 'I felt that, that was pretty nice'. We fist-bumped; it was cool, and it was fun. That was a good time."

Taz praises RM, his team

Taz also shared how ‘amazing’ RM is as a person, "He is amazing as an artist and also as a human being. He is a really good person. He is really cool. He is really authentic. We vibed together. To be honest, working on that set, it was like working with friends at some point. It was really good experience. There was no anxiety. He was really lovely and welcoming. His whole team was absolutely warm, friendly, welcoming. I didn't feel any anxiety at all." He added that he loved working with the whole team of RM.

Taz thanks BTS ARMY for their love

Taz also responded to a question about receiving love from the Indian BTS ARMY. Thanking BTS ARMY for their love, Taz said, "BTS Indian ARMY, BTS ARMY everywhere, thank you so much for all the love...People reach out to me and say they are proud, 'It's a major win for India'. I'm happy, full of joy just to hear things like that. It's encouraging and motivates me to try even harder. I appreciate all those messages."

Taz talks about his upcoming projects

Taz also shared a few details about his upcoming projects, "I've had an audition for a Korean drama in OTT. It's currently in talks with my team. We're working to secure a possible something for a Korean drama. We will just see how it goes. I've also had some Bollywood auditions recently, a couple of weeks ago as well. I'm all for doing more projects in Bollywood. I love Bollywood."

Taz also spoke about how he learnt Korean and later took the TOPIK exam. On deciding his future projects, Taz added, "If I get the chance to work in Korean dramas or Korea, I'm up for that. Of course, I want to do more work in India. With so much warmth from the BTS Indian ARMY, if they would like to see me more in Bollywood, I'd love for that." He added, "If I could really really choose, I'd like to push more in India. We will see what happens."

Talking about his favourite male actor, Taz named John Abraham and Manushi Chhillar.