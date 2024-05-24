Namjoon has a message in LOST song, unveils music video; BTS ARMY says track is 'reminder of human emotions’ fragility’

BTS leader Kim Namjoon, aka RM, has released the music video of his much-anticipated song LOST. Taking to its YouTube channel on Friday, HYBE shared the over five-minute-long video of the rapper. Namjoon's new album, Right Place Wrong Person also released on Friday. (Also Read | BTS fans wonder if RM and Jimin will collab as they feature in new ‘Mini & Moni’ clip, talk about Namjoon's song. Watch) Kim Namjoon in a still from the music video of his new song, LOST.

Namjoon's new song LOST

The video starts with two hosts introducing Namjoon's new song in their show, The Lost Show starring RM. The video then shows Namjoon's head popping up from the desk. Next, he is shown inside a maze. The video progresses to show how Namjoon finds himself in different situations but feels he is always lost. The video also highlights how the presence of friends changes a person's situation and one can find their way back to themselves.

Fans react to LOST song

Talking about the song, Soompi wrote, “Lost is an alternative pop song about those who cannot find answers and are lost because of contradictory feelings. The song expresses that even such a situation might be okay when with friends.”

Reacting to the video, a BTS fan wrote, "Kim Namjoon's latest release, Lost, is a poignant reminder of the fragility of human emotions and the struggle to find oneself amidst the chaos of life. The raw vulnerability in his lyrics and the haunting melody of the track makes it an instant classic. As a fan, I am blown away by Namjoon's ability to capture the essence of human experience with such authenticity and depth." "What did I just see? Wow, Kim Namjoon!!! How can u create a masterpiece like this..." wrote a social media user.

A person said, "I can feel you! Give you a hug, my dear JOON." "His song is a reflection of his soul. It's breathtakingly beautiful," read a comment. "RM impresses us once again! This song is simply a masterpiece and shows RM's talent, depth, and creativity. His ability to touch our hearts with his music is unmatched. What I love most about Lost is how relatable it is. We've all had moments where we feel like we're wandering aimlessly, unsure of what our next step should be. But Namjoon reminds us that even in those moments, we can find our way back to ourselves," commented another fan.

About LOST

Apart from Namjoon, the music video also features Audrey Kang, David H Lee, Hee Shin, Stephany Yujin, Natalia Bulynia, Taz Singh, Miji Yi, Yasamin Saadati, and Kasra Nemati. While San Yawn is the creative director, Aube Perrie is the writer and director of the track. The producer of LOST is Two Happy & Rik Green.