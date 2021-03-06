IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Music / I am not making million views and I don’t intend to: Aanchal
Aanchal Shrivastava has released a new song titled Saajan Ji.
Aanchal Shrivastava has released a new song titled Saajan Ji.
music

I am not making million views and I don’t intend to: Aanchal

The singer says that she is happy to concentrate on her independent music and does not want to shift her focus to Bollywood music as of now.
READ FULL STORY
By Nikita Deb
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:04 PM IST

Indie folk is a genre that has gained several listeners in the last few years. And singer Aanchal Shrivastava has capitalised on that and created a niche for herself which she is thrilled about. “Independent music is my forte; I have a great hold on it. I am not banging any doors looking for work. I never beg any director or composer to give me a chance to sing in their movies or to test my voice. But I have been fortunate that people have heard my singles and called me to sing for their projects. My focus is on becoming an independent musician and a singer-songwriter. I want to make it big there instead of waiting for a big producer to spot me and give me a break in Bollywood. They are only spotting million views and I am fortunately or unfortunately not making a million views, and I don’t intend to either. I will get there when I am supposed to but I have a great niche for now. I am not cut-out for mainstream Bollywood music. If they are calling me, I am 100% going but I am not going to call them,” says the singer, who has sung songs such as Chithi Khat Aur Tum and Kuch Pehle Ka.

The singer, who has actively been releasing indie folk songs says the audience is ready for this genre and she has found great comfort in it, too. But as someone who had no insider connections in the industry, her advise to newcomers in this city is to not be hasty when taking the decision to move here. “Everybody comes to Mumbai thinking yaha pe hi sab kuch hota hai. And my experience and outlook from the last 2-3 years says that even if you are not in this city but are working passionately from your hometown where you have a place to stay and can get three meals a day, just stay there and continue working on your music. Focus on creating music rather than coming to this city. If you are financially unstable or don’t have means to earn here, it is extremely tough in this city. It is not about the competition here but you get blown away by so many other factors," she says.

Shrivastava’s new song Sajan Ji is another beautiful track which infuses the elements on folk music quite effortlessly with modern beats. The singer says, “There is a big audience for folk music now. I chose it because I am very strong in this genre. I am better at this genre than at any other, so I have fortunately been able to really focus on that,” she signs off.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
Delhi-NCR music bands such as Euphoria (above) talk about resuming live performances while considering safety protocols.
Delhi-NCR music bands such as Euphoria (above) talk about resuming live performances while considering safety protocols.
music

Music bands @NewNormal stage: Sanitised equipments, selfies with mask and masti

By Naina Arora and Mallika Bhagat, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Popular bands from Delhi-NCR share how they are taking precautions while resuming live gigs, and get back to the stage after Covid-19 forced them to perform virtually.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer Jungkook shared the audio clip of his Dis-ease version on Weverse.
BTS singer Jungkook shared the audio clip of his Dis-ease version on Weverse.
music

BTS's Jungkook drops an alternative bridge of Dis-ease, fans ask 'Where is BTS?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:04 PM IST
  • BTS singer Jungkook released an alternative bridge of the group's song Dis-ease. The 45-second clip has the BTS member singing in English.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aanchal Shrivastava has released a new song titled Saajan Ji.
Aanchal Shrivastava has released a new song titled Saajan Ji.
music

I am not making million views and I don’t intend to: Aanchal

By Nikita Deb
UPDATED ON MAR 06, 2021 02:04 PM IST
The singer says that she is happy to concentrate on her independent music and does not want to shift her focus to Bollywood music as of now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shehnaaz and Badshah in a still from the song.
Shehnaaz and Badshah in a still from the song.
music

Shehnaaz Gill, romances Badshah in new song Fly, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • Bigg Boss 13 star Shehnaaz Gill romances Badshah in new song Fly, but 'looks part Indian-part Thai'. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.
Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh pose together.
music

Rohanpreet Singh cannot get over Neha Kakkar’s ‘hotness’ in glamorous new photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • Rohanpreet Singh was bowled over by Neha Kakkar's "hotness" in their glamorous new photoshoot together. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hyderabad-based hip-hop multilingual rap crew Nawab Gang was founded in 2018
Hyderabad-based hip-hop multilingual rap crew Nawab Gang was founded in 2018
music

Our art reflects reality, which people don’t like: Nawab Gang’s Seshi Roy

By Sugandha Rawal
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 09:06 PM IST
Hyderabad-based hip-hop multilingual rap crew Nawab Gang’s A Pramod Seshi Roy feels big names refrain from talking about problems of India
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singers Jimin and V have been awarded the Presidential Award.
BTS singers Jimin and V have been awarded the Presidential Award.
music

BTS' Jimin and V felicitated with Global Cyber University's Presidential Award

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 02:54 PM IST
  • BTS singers Jimin and V graduated from Global Cyber University. The duo has been conferred with the Presidential Award as well.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shreya Ghoshal is all set to become a mother.
Shreya Ghoshal is all set to become a mother.
music

Shreya Ghoshal announces pregnancy: 'Need all your love and blessings'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 10:07 AM IST
  • Singer Shreya Ghoshal has announced her first pregnancy. She is married to Shiladitya M since six years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS leader RM once sang Punjabi pop song Tunak Tunak Tun in school.
BTS leader RM once sang Punjabi pop song Tunak Tunak Tun in school.
music

When BTS leader RM revealed he sang Tunak Tunak Tun at the age of 14

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:12 AM IST
  • BTS leader RM, during a conversation about India, revealed that he was familiar with Daler Mehndi's hit Punjabi track Tunak Tunak Tun and confessed he sang the song in middle school.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushant Divgikar identifies himself as gender fluid.
Sushant Divgikar identifies himself as gender fluid.
music

Sushant Divgikar: There’s deep rooted homophobia in many institutions in India

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:33 PM IST
Former Mr. Gay India and LGBTQI activist, Sushant Divgikar reacts to Centre’s response to Delhi High Court on same-sex marriage, and says it marginalises a community which is already marginalised.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy.
Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a baby boy.
music

Harshdeep Kaur welcomes baby boy, says 'our Junior Singh has arrived'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 03, 2021 03:46 PM IST
  • Singer Harshdeep Kaur and husband Mankeet Singh have welcomed a son. They had earlier shared several posts trying to guess the baby's gender, wondering if the child would be a 'Singh' or a 'Kaur'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Armaan Malik is known to be quite vocal on social media about the issues pertaining to the music industry.
Armaan Malik is known to be quite vocal on social media about the issues pertaining to the music industry.
music

Armaan Malik: I do not believe in talking about religion or politics on social media

By Sugandha Rawal
UPDATED ON MAR 02, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Singer Armaan Malik says he has his own beliefs and way of thinking, but he doesn’t feel the need to voice that, because someone or the other will take offence to it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BTS singer V and his friend Peakboy worked on Snow Flower, which released in December 2020.
BTS singer V and his friend Peakboy worked on Snow Flower, which released in December 2020.
music

BTS's V drops vlog featuring his workout session, his friend Peakboy and more

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 07:01 PM IST
  • BTS singer V released his vlog on YouTube, which featured a few behind-the-scenes glimpses at his song Snow Flower with Peakboy, his workout session, and more.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BLACKPINK singer Rose in her solo debut poster.
BLACKPINK singer Rose in her solo debut poster.
music

BLACKPINK's Rosé solo debut release date out, see teaser poster

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 06:27 PM IST
  • BLACKPINK member Rosé shared posters to confirm that she will make her solo debut on March 12. Her fellow BLACKPINK members Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie extend their support.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tulsi Kumar is currently doing season 2 of the show Indie Hai Hum.
Tulsi Kumar is currently doing season 2 of the show Indie Hai Hum.
music

I have a renewed zeal in 2021: Tulsi Kumar

By Nikita Deb
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:58 PM IST
With four singles releasing in 2020 alone, singer Tulsi Kumar says that she had quite a constructive year, being fully aware of the extreme hardships the rest of the world went through
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP