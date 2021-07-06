I feel I am on the right path of life: Chahat

Lucknow-girl, singer and activist, Chahat Malhotra is glad about the appreciation she has received in recent times for her songs and social work.

“It has been a fulfilling and rewarding journey so far. My songs, both originals and covers, doing well on YouTube, my NGO activities as well as work for Covid-19 patients during the second wave have been appreciated a lot. Now, I feel I am on the right path of life,” says the youngster.

Her songs have received millions of views.

Chahat has been learning singing since childhood and has released originals. She made an anthem seeking justice in the Noida double murder, she made a song titled ‘Sazaa’ while ‘Jeetega India’ was dedicated to frontline workers. “I have no plans to relocate to Mumbai as YouTube has given me everything that an artiste needs to reach his or her audience,” says alumna of La Martiniere Girls College.

Her NGO has been working closely for various causes related to children. “Project Parwah came into existence due a sudden urge to do something for the kids begging at traffic signals. Also, differently abled kids and other causes too are part of this organisation in a big way. As my brother is hearing impaired, I am more connected with these causes,” she further adds.

Talking about her Covid Cab service, she says, “I lost one of my close relatives as she was unable to find an ambulance or cab to carry her to hospital on time during the second wave. It was then, I worked on it and came up with a Covid Cab service which was on the road running around Lucknow carrying those in need to be rushed to hospitals.”