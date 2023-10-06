‘I was talking about this…’: Travis Kelce's mom Donna shares deets on her conversations with Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have become the talk of the town within the last few days. The former has been attending the football tight end's games alone, with his mom and with her troop of friends. Donna Kelce appeared in an interview on the ‘Today’ show on Friday, where she was asked to spill the tea on her conversations with the pop star.

At the Kansas City Chiefs game Taylor was spotted in the VIP box alongside Travis's mom Donna and as per the pictures that went viral the two had quite a lot of conversations.

“I'll never tell you!” said Donna as the four co-anchors laughed.

Then, the mom of two shared that she was answering a technical football question that Taylor had asked.

“You know what it was? I was talking about this, you know, when the commercial people come out in the orange gloves and they’re on the field, I was mentioning when they go like this, the commercial’s over and they can play again,” she said as she rotated her arm showing the motion.

While Taylor has had frequent outings with her son, Donna, kept mum on the budding romance between the duo, while terming her interactions with Taylor as “OK”

“I don’t like to talk about it. It’s just one of those things where everyone saw me,” she continued. “I was in the boxes with her. It’s another thing that’s amped up my life.”

For Donna, life has been “surreal” since she was spotted with Taylor and she talked bout it in an episode of the “Got It From My Momma” podcast saying “It's something I never thought I'd be involved with.”

According to a source who interviewed with People, “Donna likes Taylor and thinks she’s very sweet and down to earth.”

As for Travis and Taylor, while both the icons have been frequently hanging out with each other, no words have been spoken for or against their status of relationship.