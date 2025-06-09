iKON's Donghyuk announces military enlistment date: Check details here

iKON member DK, aka Donghyuk, will enlist in the Army Military Band next month. As reported by Soompi, iKON’s agency, 143 Entertainment, released a statement on Monday giving details about Donghyuk's military enlistment. (Also Read | iKON’s Jinhwan announces military enlistment date, pens note for fans) Donghyuk debuted with iKON in 2015.

Donghyuk will start his military enlistment in July

Donghyuk is planning to enlist as an active duty soldier on July 28 to fulfil his military duty. The statement read, "Hello, this is 143 Entertainment. We would like to express our gratitude to iKONIC who love iKON, and we want to provide information regarding DK’s (Kim Dongkyuk’s) military enlistment. "

"DK applied for the Army Military Band, and he recently received his final notice of acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration. He plans to enlist as an active duty soldier on July 28 to fulfil his military duty," it added.

No separate event when Donghyuk begins his military service

iKON’s agency said that there will be no separate event on that day. "As many soldiers and their families will be present on the day of the enlistment to the Recruit Training Centre, no separate event will be held in order to prevent safety incidents. We kindly ask for fans’ generous understanding. Please continue to show unwavering love and support until DK dutifully completes his military service and returns in good health. Wishing DK a safe and healthy service!" concluded the note.

About iKON

iKON, formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, consists of six members--Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne, and Chan. Their debut studio album was Welcome Back (2015). From 2016 to 2017, iKon released the singles #WYD and New Kids: Begin. In 2018, their second studio album Return was released.

Their third EP, I Decide, was released on February 6, 2020. Their fourth EP, Flashback, was released in 2022. The group released their third studio album, Take Off, in May 2023. iKon departed YG Entertainment in December 2022 and signed with 143 Entertainment.