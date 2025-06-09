Search Search
Monday, Jun 09, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

iKON's Donghyuk announces military enlistment date: Check details here

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jun 09, 2025 03:15 PM IST

Donghyuk applied for the Army Military Band, and he recently received his final notice of acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration.

iKON member DK, aka Donghyuk, will enlist in the Army Military Band next month. As reported by Soompi, iKON’s agency, 143 Entertainment, released a statement on Monday giving details about Donghyuk's military enlistment. (Also Read | iKON’s Jinhwan announces military enlistment date, pens note for fans)

Donghyuk debuted with iKON in 2015.
Donghyuk debuted with iKON in 2015.

Donghyuk will start his military enlistment in July

Donghyuk is planning to enlist as an active duty soldier on July 28 to fulfil his military duty. The statement read, "Hello, this is 143 Entertainment. We would like to express our gratitude to iKONIC who love iKON, and we want to provide information regarding DK’s (Kim Dongkyuk’s) military enlistment. "

"DK applied for the Army Military Band, and he recently received his final notice of acceptance from the Military Manpower Administration. He plans to enlist as an active duty soldier on July 28 to fulfil his military duty," it added.

No separate event when Donghyuk begins his military service

iKON’s agency said that there will be no separate event on that day. "As many soldiers and their families will be present on the day of the enlistment to the Recruit Training Centre, no separate event will be held in order to prevent safety incidents. We kindly ask for fans’ generous understanding. Please continue to show unwavering love and support until DK dutifully completes his military service and returns in good health. Wishing DK a safe and healthy service!" concluded the note.

About iKON

iKON, formed in 2015 by YG Entertainment, consists of six members--Jay, Song, Bobby, DK, Ju-ne, and Chan. Their debut studio album was Welcome Back (2015). From 2016 to 2017, iKon released the singles #WYD and New Kids: Begin. In 2018, their second studio album Return was released.

Their third EP, I Decide, was released on February 6, 2020. Their fourth EP, Flashback, was released in 2022. The group released their third studio album, Take Off, in May 2023. iKon departed YG Entertainment in December 2022 and signed with 143 Entertainment.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
News / Entertainment / Music / iKON's Donghyuk announces military enlistment date: Check details here
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 09, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On