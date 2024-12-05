India's Spotify 2024 report card: I-pop on rise, Ranveer beats Joe Rogan, Punjabi tunes rule, Aashiqui 2 still…

Spotify's annual Wrapped 2024 campaign is back! It's a personalised journey through your listening habits, highlighting the artists, songs, and podcasts that defined your year. This year, Spotify is celebrating a decade of Wrapped, taking a look back at ten years of music and podcast trends. So get ready to relive your musical moments of 2024! India's Spotify wrapped 2024

Curious about India's musical pulse in 2024? Spotify's Wrapped has the answers.

Spotify unveils sixth edition of Wrapped in India

It was the year of Punjabi music, with Karan Aujla (#11), Diljit Dosanjh (#14) and Badshah (#22) making their way to the Top 25 Wrapped artists in India in 2024.

I-Pop became the new hub for Indian listeners with songs such as Mahiye Jinna Sonha by Darshan Raval, Husn by Anuv Jain, and Heeriye (feat. Arijit Singh) by Jasleen Royal, among others making their way to the top.

Horror & true crime, and self-help podcasts were the top choice for listeners.

Podcasts by local creators such as Ranveer Allahbadia, Raj Shamani, and Gourab Tapadar were amongst the most consumed in India.

Most-Streamed Artists in India:

Arijit Singh continues his reign at the top for the fourth consecutive year on Spotify India, securing the #1 spot. The rest of the rankings are as follows:

#2 Pritam

#3 A.R. Rahman

#4 Shreya Ghoshal

#5 Anirudh Ravichander

#6 Sachin-Jigar

#7 Alka Yagnik

#8 Udit Narayan

#9 Amitabh Bhattacharya

#10 Vishal-Shekhar

Most-Streamed Songs in India:

Romance topped the charts with Pehle Bhi Main by Vishal Mishra and Raj Shekhar, which racked up over 228 million streams, becoming the most-streamed song in India. Other standout tracks include:

#2 Husn by Anuv Jain

#3 Satranga (From ANIMAL) by Arijit Singh, Shreyas Puranik, Siddharth-Garima

#4 Sajni (From Laapataa Ladies) by Ram Sampath, Arijit Singh, Prashant Pandey

#5 Akhiyaan Gulaab (From Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya) by Mitraz

#6 O Maahi by Pritam, Arijit Singh, Irshad Kamil

#7 Chaleya by Anirudh Ravichander, Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Kumaar

#8 Tu Hai Kahan by AUR

#9 Apna Bana Le by Sachin-Jigar, Arijit Singh

#10 One Love by Shubh

Most-Streamed Albums:

With a record-breaking 49 weeks at #1 on the Spotify charts, Animal by Various Artists emerged as the most-streamed album in India. Kabir Singh by Sachet-Parampara secured the second spot, followed by:

#3 Aashiqui 2 by Mithoon

#4 Making Memories by Karan Aujla

#5 Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani by Pritam

#6 Love Aaj Kal by Pritam

#7 Still Rollin by Shubh

#8 Ek Tha Raja by Badshah

#9 Moosetape by Sidhu Moose Wala

#10 Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani by Pritam

Most-Consumed Podcasts:

India's podcast scene in 2024 was defined by a love for varied genres and creator-driven content, with The Ranveer Show topping the charts. Other popular podcasts include:

#2 The Joe Rogan Experience

#3 Rotten Mango

#4 The Ranveer Show हिंदी

#5 Pretkotha (Bengali Horror Podcast)

#6 The Stories of Mahabharata

#7 Raj Shamani's Figuring Out

#8 The Desi Crime Podcast

#9 Horror Podcast Hindi

#10 Bhaskar Bose (Hindi Thriller Podcast)

Most-Popular New Podcasts of 2024:

Women-led podcasts made a major impact in 2024, with five out of the top ten new podcasts launched on Spotify in India. These include Madly In Kaadhal, Call Me Hopeful, Realign Podcast with Humans of Bombay, Konjam Think Panalama?, and Dinner Party.

Spotify Wrapped 2024 by Ruder Finn on behalf of Spotify.