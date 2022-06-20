International Day of Yoga: I have been doing yoga for a decade now: Sukhwinder Singh

National Award-winning singer Sukhwinder Singh is known for always being energetic and full of life. Having rendered several hit songs, one might wonder what his secret mantra for working non-stop is. Talking about that source of energy, Singh tells us, “I have been doing yoga for a decade now. It has made my body really flexible, which helps during my concerts, too. Yoga helps me stay energetic as well as relaxed. It also helps me stay mentally healthy.”

Though he takes time out to practice yoga every day, the Maay Bhavani (Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior; 2020) singer says, “I don’t think the duration of dong yoga matters; you just need to be relaxed. Yoga can be performed anywhere and anytime. Yoga takes you to such a level that you are not confined to a particular setting to perform the asanas. Once you start experiencing its benefits, you can perform some asanas wherever you are.”

Given the frequent travel schedule, does his yoga time take a hit? “Whenever I’m in a plane or car, or at a hotel, I take it very easy. Yoga is not about going beyond your comfort zone or proving your skill to someone. Sometimes, just doing meditation is good enough for you to feel physically and mentally energetic,” he explains, adding, “Jitna dheere-dheere, aaram se yoga kiya jaaye, utna hi aapki oorja mein teevrata aati hai. My yoga mentor, Hansaji Jayadeva Yogendra, has helped me a lot in my journey.”

The singer, 50, goes on to talk about a unique relationship between music and yoga. “Music is also a form of yoga, which I have been practising since childhood. I feel music is a therapy that can help one stay mentally and emotionally healthy. I have made a few compositions that are dedicated to yoga and I will be releasing them soon.”