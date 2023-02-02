Jessica Simpson reveals she had an affair with a movie star: 'It was sexy and enticing, but also demeaning'

Singer Jessica Simpson is sharing details about her personal life. The singer opened up about a past affair with an unnamed movie star, where she felt like a ‘call girl’ in the essay titled 'Movie Star: They Always Say They’re Single.' (Also read: Nick Jonas' beautiful speech about daughter Malti and wife Priyanka Chopra makes fans emotional. Watch)

In the essay which was published on February 1, Jessica opened up about a former co-star with whom she had a secret affair. She wrote that the guy was a megastar and constantly eyed her during the Video Music Awards. The singer also revealed that she wasn't ready to take things ahead at that time, but ran into him again in a gym in Los Angeles.

This megastar, whom she grew up thinking was ‘so hot’ had ‘eyeballed her up and down, like he was undressing her with his eyes’, Jessica wrote in the essay, detailing how she hit it off with the actor even though she had recently broken up from ex-husband Nick Lachey. Jessica did not name the mystery guy but said that she was not ready to take things further but then again she met him at a gym in Los Angeles, where she offered him to be a part of one of her music videos.

"I learned you can't always take people at their very persuasive word — seems obvious but it really isn't when you are dealing with someone who sells it so well... Not betraying your own heart and diminishing your self-worth actually feels so much better than immediate gratification if living in a lie... I also learned that there is a wide range of what monogamy means in Hollywood!" she wrote in the essay.

The singer also revealed that the mystery guy kissed her at the Beverly Hills Hilton. However, Jessica was left heartbroken when she saw red carpet pictures of the man with his then-girlfriend. She then went on to declare that the affair was completely over. In the essay, she wrote,“Yes, there was something sexy and enticing about all this, but there was also something demeaning about it. I felt like a call girl... I didn’t care if he was my teenage fantasy come to life, this was not a choice that same girl, my younger self, would be proud of.” She hinted that the mystery man is still a movie star.

Jessica is married to former football player Eric Johnson, with whom she shares daughters Maxwell, 10, and Birdie, 3, and son Ace, 9.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON