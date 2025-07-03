Jessica Simpson stuns in denim shorts, flaunts 100-lb weight loss in viral post

Jessica Simpson’s Instagram post is going viral for all the right reasons. The star, who lost 100 lbs, posted a picture wearing denim shorts on June 24. Needless to say, her enviable physique took center stage. The diva paired the bottoms with a sleeveless leopard-print top featuring a plunging neckline. Her silver belt perfectly matched the chunky jewelry. A red pair of heels and open hair sealed the deal on this look. “Cut denim blues and red shoes are this summer’s go-to’s,” the post's caption reads. Jessica Simpson's latest post has gone viral(Instagram/ Jessica Simpson)

After taking a look at the image, many fans pointed out how her shorts looked remarkably similar to the ones she wore in the 2005 action comedy The Dukes of Hazzard. Directed by Gy Waldron, the film featured Simpson in the role of Daisy Duke.

About Jessica Simpson’s weight loss journey

During the lockdown, Simpson made some healthy changes to feel better. A report by The Sun shared how she focused on simple habits while staying home with her then-husband Eric Johnson and their kids: Maxwell, Ace and Birdie.

The singer kicked things off by walking with her kids. She started with 6,000 steps a day. Over time, the star pushed it to 14,000 steps daily. She also followed Harley’s Body Reset Diet, sticking to three meals and two snacks each day.

To keep things balanced, Simpson added a 45-minute workout, three days a week. She also took breaks from screens and aimed for seven hours of sleep every night. All these little steps helped her feel more refreshed.