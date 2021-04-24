Joe Jonas says he apologised to Frankie Jonas ‘behind closed doors’ for ‘hurtful’ Bonus Jonas nickname

Franklin aka ‘Frankie’ Jonas, the younger brother of Jonas Brothers - Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, has talked about his intense dislike for the ‘Bonus Jonas’ nickname. Joe also revealed that he apologised to his little brother after realising how hurtful it was.

In an interview with Bustle, Frankie said that as a young boy, the nickname made him feel like he was relevant only as an extension of the Jonas Brothers. “I always hated that nickname. A lot of my problem with being in the public eye was that I was seen as this commodified vision of myself.”

Joe said that once he was made to realise how the nickname hurt Frankie, he apologised and stopped using it. “I refused to call Frankie ‘Bonus Jonas’ after he opened up to me about how that was hurtful to him. It completely makes sense, and we’ve had lengthy conversations and apologies behind closed doors that showcased my understanding and respect for his wishes. I think to feel like you are second, third, or fourth best from something is unfair; we are all equals,” he said.

Last month, in a TikTok video, Frankie opened up about overcoming his drug addiction and battling suicidal thoughts. Replying to a fan, he said, “This is by no means the eloquent explanation I hope to give on a much more serious mode than this. However, from a very young age, I struggled with drinking and drugging as an escape because I hated life, and I didn’t want to be here. I eventually, after many years of trying to kill myself accidentally, came to a point where I was going to do it for real.”

Frankie’s life was saved as ‘something intervened’; he went to treatment and kicked his addiction to the curb. “And I couldn’t be more grateful for the fact that I’m alive today because my world has changed so beautifully and so astronomically, and I am not that person anymore. I couldn’t be more grateful that I’m alive and happy,” he said.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

