Jonita Gandhi: It’s hard for even artistes to tell when a song is actually a hit
Despite a string of chartbusters to her credit including Dil Ka Telephone (Dream Girl; 2019), Sau Tarah Ke (Dishoom; 2016), Main Tumhara (Dil Bechara; 2020), it’s interesting to see that singer Jonita Gandhi chooses her less popular songs as her favourites.
“I always pick the underdogs, that were not chartbusters. As musicians, we always feel. A lot of times what happens is, the song that is the most special ends up being least heard. So, whenever I am asked my favourite song, I always try to think of the ones which are little lesser known,” she tells us, adding that Kahaan Hoon Main from Highway (2012), her first song for AR Rahman, “will always remain closest to my heart”.
And what about some good songs that don’t get their due, because of the whole number game on streaming platforms that has become the norm today?
The 31-year-old, whose latest single is Main Janoon Na, explains, “Under the umbrella of commercial music, there is music which majority of people remember. Then there are songs which only musicians can connect with more, or people who are well versed and technically sound. Others don’t appreciate it much. At the end of the day, it’s about how music makes you feel. It’s definitely hard for even artistes to tell when a song is actually a hit today. For me, it’s all about if people are talking about it and saying it is amazing.”
Talking about Main Janoon Na, Gandhi says that the song was created a year ago during a jam session between her and music composer Arjuna Harjai.
“This beautiful song came out of that. I have been working with him (Arjuna) for years now. We liked the vibe of the song, it was completely different then. It was sitting around for a while, and then we realised we needed to make it, and we recorded the vocals,” Gandhi shares.
Jonita Gandhi: It’s hard for even artistes to tell when a song is actually a hit
Nikhita Gandhi: People no longer have fixation towards film music
BTS' Jin and Jungkook indulge in fake fight during VMAs Dynamite shoot, watch
Neha celebrates success of Marjaneya, husband Rohanpreet can't stop praising her
- Neha Kakkar shared a post on Instagram expressing gratitude towards the people responsible for the success of Marjaneya. Her husband Rohanpreet Singh couldn't stop singing her praises.
Gulabo Sapera: I’m a fighter & fear no situation
MJ5’s R Kartik: We want to create a boy band culture in India
Marjaneya song: Neha Kakkar shows lovers' tiff with Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav
- Neha Kakkar has collaborated with Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla for a new music video, Marjaneya. See it here.
Sona Mohapatra: Music community feels orphaned right now
BTS fans furious over 'racist' caricature depicting their Grammys loss
- BTS fans have expressed their anger over a 'racist' caricature depicting the loss at the Grammys recently. The K-pop group was nominated for the first time at the prestigious awards show but did not win.
BTS rappers RM, J-Hope share selfies to distract fans from Grammys snub
- BTS and their fans were disappointed when the K-pop group did not win the Grammy on Sunday. Following the loss, the group has been trying to cheer-up the fandom, ARMY, in various ways.
Photos: Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Ellish break records at Grammy 2021
- The Grammy Awards, considered to be music's biggest event, has often been criticized for sidelining female artistes in top categories, but the 2021 edition of the star-studded event, featuring some of the biggest names from the music industry, turned out be a departure from that as Beyonce became the most awarded female artiste in Grammy history.
Grammy-winner Taylor Swift gives rare insight into life with Joe Alwyn, watch
- Taylor Swift won the Best Album of the Year at the Grammys 2021. The singer gave a shoutout to her boyfriend Joe Alwyn, and best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.
BTS reacts to losing Grammy to Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, watch
- BTS took to Twitter and shared the moment that they learned they did not win the Grammys. The group was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Dynamite but Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande's Rain On Me took home the trophy.
Lilly Singh takes farmers' protest to Grammys red carpet, see pic
- Late night host and YouTube star Lilly Singh became the latest celebrity to show solidarity with the protesting farmers in India, when she walked the Grammys red carpet with a mask that showed her support to the farmers.