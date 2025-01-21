Justin Bieber speaks out after unfollowing wife Hailey on Instagram, ‘S**t is getting…’

Justin Bieber recently sparked split rumours after eagle-eyed fans noticed he unfollowed his wife Hailey on Instagram. In the wake of the Baby singer's shock move, fans began asking if he and the 28-year-old model were headed for divorce. The pop singer has now addressed the controversy with a cryptic message hinting someone else used his account to unfollow his wife. Justin Bieber speaks out after unfollowing his wife Hailey on Instagram(Instagram/ Justin Bieber)

Justin Bieber speaks out after unfollowing wife Hailey on Instagram

“Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife. S**t is getting suss out here,” Justin shared via his Instagram story, which has since been deleted, according to New York Post. The outlet notes that someone had also unfollowed the Never Say Never hitmaker's former mentor Usher, Scooter Braun and his father-in-law, Stephen Baldwin, on his account.

Worried fans flocked to social media to ask Justin if he unfollowed Hailey. “Bruh you just unfollow your wife?” One fan commented under his latest Instagram post, which he shared in honour of Martin Luther King Day. “Why you UNFOLLOW your wife,” a second fan wrote, while a third chimed in, “JB, what happened with Hailey, and why did you unfollow her?”

While Justin and Hailey have yet to publicly address the rumours, this is not the first time the couple has faced speculation about their split. The model opened up on the constant criticism she has faced over her marriage to the STAY singer. “I used to try to act like it hurts less and less,” she told W Magazine last year in July.

“I’ve tried to think that you get used to it at a certain point, that this is what’s going to be said and this is how people are going to be. But I realize that it doesn’t actually ever hurt any less,” Hailey went on, adding, “It’s like people don’t want to believe that we’re happy.”