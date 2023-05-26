Kailash Kher gets angry during performance at Khelo India University Games launch, tells organisers ‘tameez seekho’

Singer Kailash Kher enthralled the audience at the inauguration of Khelo India University Games-2022 at the BBD University in Lucknow on Thursday. At the Khelo India - Har Dil Mein Desh event, Kailash sang the official anthem of Khelo India - Har Dil Mein Desh event which had Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the chief guest. At one point, the singer looked upset with mismanagement at the venue and gave the organisers quite an earful. Videos from the event showed Kailash on stage, lashing out at those in charge. It seems he was upset for being interrupted during his performance over time limit. Also read: Kailash Kher recalls his suicide attempt in Rishikesh: I used to feel that I was a misfit Kailash Kher got very angry at the Khelo India event on Thursday.

As several photographers captured the moment in front of him, Kailash said in Hindi (as if in his message to the organisers), "Tameez seekho. Ek ghanta humko intezar karaya uske baad tameez naam ko koi cheez hi nahi hai. Kya hai ye Khelo India. Khelo India tab hai jab hum khush hain, gharwale khush honge to baharwale khush honge. Tameez seekho. Hoshiyari jhaad rahe ho. Kisi ko kaam karna aata nahi hai, agar bolna chahenge to itna bol denge ki chhod dijiye sab (learn some etiquettes. I was made to wait for an hour and now you have no etiquettes. What is this Khelo India. The event holds significance when those at home are happy, then only those abroad will be happy. Learn some manners. Trying to act smart, you don't even know how to do your job. If I start talking about it, just leave it…)."

Another video indicated that he was asked to cut short his live performance. As if telling the authorities, he said that once he has been called to perform, he should atleast be given 1-1.5 hours on stage. He said everyone loves him and he wants to touch the feet of every Indian but things should be organised. He further added that if such things are not paid attention, things will continue to go wrong.

Kailash said he was not a filmy singer

He further added, “Humko saans chadh raha hai, fir bhi hum naach raha hain, ga raha hain, pagla raha hain. Thoda is baat pe bhi dhyan dijiye. Dekhiye itna paglaye huye bhi hai koi. Zyada commando giri waha dikhayije jaha zarurat hai. Hum apne hain. Hum bahut tadap tadap ke santo ke beech se aaye hain bhaiya. Hum filmi gayak nahi hain, yaad rakhna. Hum Bharat ke liye jeetein hain, Bharat ke liye marenge (I am gasping for breath but still I am dancing and singing. Atleast see that someone is so mad in performing. There is no need to hustle with me. I am your own. I have come after much struggle amid saints. I am no filmy singer. I live for my country and will die for my country).”

