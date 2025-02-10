Kanye West rushes to Atlanta to assist Kodak Black after his viral video sparks huge concern; ‘This is so sad’

Kanye West stated that he really wants to get in touch with Kodak Black after watching his recent video which he regarded as a meaningful gesture that motivated him to mentor the younger artist. Kanye West stressed that he intended to change Kodak Black's life. He also called on Atlanta residents who knew him to offer assistance.(AP)

In a social media post, West declared that he was traveling to Atlanta to help Black. The video, which has received a lot of social media attention, shows Kodak Black sitting in the middle of a road eating chicken from a takeout container while wearing a chain from Ye's “DONDA” label. This artwork struck a deep chord with Ye, who interpreted it as a signal to get in touch and maybe mentor Black.

The clip, which was originally posted on X by user @scubaryan_ on February 9, garnered traction, receiving over 5 million views.

Responding to the video on X, West said, “I’M COMING TO MIAMI RIGHT NOW IM GOING TO GO GET MY BROTHER NOW LETS PRAY FOR HIM.” He subsequently shared a video addressing his worries, pointing out that Black was sporting a “DONDA” chain in the image, alluding to West's album that bears his mother's name.

West urges people in Atlanta to step in and help Black

After initially telling followers that he was heading to Miami, West later gave them an update, stating that Black was in Atlanta. Following this, he uploaded a new video with the caption, “So I’m going to fly down to Atlanta right now and do something.” Stressing that he intended to change Black's life, West called on Atlanta residents who knew him to offer assistance.

Reacting to Black's concerning video, one X user wrote: “Yall he’s not okay. This s88t is just sad. Sticking cameras in his face and belittling him like he’s genuinely tweakin out of his mind and needs help.”

“This is so sad bro, drugs are taking him… He needs people around him who care,” another chimed in.

The two artists have a history of appreciating each other. Black showed his admiration for Westin a 2023 interview on the “Drink Champs” podcast, saying, “Kanye, I felt like I can be his mentor or something. It would be very fruitful for his life. Kanye, when you see [this], holler at me.”

West and Black have already collaborated on a number of songs, such as Drunk with Peso Pluma and Field Trip from Vultures 2 with Don Toliver and Playboi Carti.