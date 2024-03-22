Kanye West shares bizarre video of wife Bianca in white lace lingerie on oversized bed

Kanye West made a surprise return to fans' Instagram feeds after a weeks-long hiatus from the social media platform. This time, it's a video featuring his wife, Bianca Censori, in white lace lingerie. The clip, shot on an oversized bed with white sheets and described by some as "bizarre," has left fans and critics alike scratching their heads. The video featured the Yeezy model draped in white from head to toe. Kanye West posts a risque video of wife Bianca Censori on Instagram on Thursday.(Instagram)

On Thursday, following a cheesecake factory date with his wife, Kanye took to his Instagram to share a video. His Instagram, which had been completely wiped out, now features Bianca lying on a bed with white covers and pillows, dressed in an all-white lace jumpsuit. Covering her face with her phone, she continued scrolling without taking her eyes off it. She finished off the look with a pair of pointed white heels and posed with one-foot bent. Meanwhile, Kanye West, 46, was absent from the frame, but faint breathing hints at his presence behind the camera.

Fans were taken aback by the unusual sight, particularly noting the size of the bed, which appeared large enough to accommodate 10-15 people comfortably. It didn’t take long for them to identify the bed as the one from Ye’s Famous music video: It’s unclear if the post was inspired by the music video or not, but fans definitely couldn’t resist drawing a connection.

Fans concerned over Bianca Censori’s body language

Earlier, TMZ shared a video of Ye and Bianca on a cheesecake date. As expected, the Heartless rapper donned his signature all-black baggy outfit, while Bianca sported a braless sheer top with tights, appearing rather 'uncomfortable' as she stood by the gate of the factory attempting to open it. Many observers noted Bianca's ‘forced smile’ and ‘discomfort’ in body language.

“She always looks scared and nervous. Something is definitely not adding up..Just my opinion.” a person commented followed by a few other comments such as That laugh is forced, my goodness this is hard to watch.” “Just wanna know why is she always exploited while Ye be fully dressed and covered…” and so on.

On the other hand, according to a Daily Mail source, Bianca's father wishes to have a serious conversation with Kanye. This comes as the Australian model's attire continues to stir controversy over time. “Bianca’s father Leo wants to have a proper sit down with Kanye and ask him what the hell he is thinking when he parades Bianca around like a trashy naked trophy pony,” an insider told the outlet earlier. “He knows that there is no way in hell that Kanye would allow this for his daughters so it makes no sense why he would encourage this for his own wife.” They added.