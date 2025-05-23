Kanye West undergoing treatment for mystery ailment at Spain retreat, skips deposition in legal battle with ex employee

Rapper Kanye West skipped appearing at a deposition in his ongoing legal battle with ex-employee Benjamin Provo recently. But the musician seemed to have a good reason for doing so. According to InTouch Weekly, Kanye is in Spain 'under treatment' for an illness at a retreat. Kanye West is reportedly in Spain for a treatment.(Photo by Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)(Getty Images via AFP)

Kanye West undergoing treatment in Spain

InTouch accessed court documents from his ongoing case and stated that Kanye's (who now goes by Ye) lawyer, Eduardo Martorell, revealed the news of him being in Spain. as part of the musician’s court battle with Benjamin Provo.

In the filing, Ye’s lawyer said the musician’s doctor “of the past nine years specifically stated within a letter that, in his medical opinion, Ye should continue to receive treatment at a retreat he is attending until the end of May in Mallorca, Spain and that any depositions should be taken remotely.” Kanye and his wife, Bianca Censori, have been spotted around Spain for weeks. However, the court documents did not specify what Kanye is undergoing treatment for.

In the new filing from May 20, Kanye's legal team defended him skipping the deposition, saying the rapper was willing to appear virtually. His attorney claimed that Kanye was “unequivocally offered to appear for deposition today, with one accommodation – that it be taken remotely. That was it. No further conditions were attached.” However, a remote deposition was not held. The deposition of Kanye's wife, Bianca, was also cancelled at the last minute, his lawyers claimed.

Kanye's legal battle against former employee

Benjamin Provo, a former security guard for Kanye's Donda Academy, sued the rapper and his companies for wrongful termination and discrimination. After being hired in 2021, Benjamin said he was given more duties without raise in pay. He claimed Kanye had a disdain towards black authors and employees. “While Kanye was polite and attentive to his non-Black counterparts, Kanye was always abrupt, abrasive and demeaning of [Benjamin] and his Black counterparts,” the suit claimed. Kanye has denied all allegations of wrongdoing.