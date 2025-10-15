Kat Stickler family: Who is ex-husband, Michael ‘Mike’ Stickler and their daughter, Mary-Katherine?

Influencer Kat Stickler, known for her motherhood-related content, has gained sudden media attention owing to reports of her alleged romantic relationship with singer John Mayer. According to sources speaking to US Weekly, Mayer, 47, is "actively" pursuing 30-year-old Stickler. Kat Stickler with her daughter Mary-Katherine (L) and Michael 'Mike' Stickler with his child from his current marriage (R).(Kat Stickler and Mike Stickler on Instagram)

Kat Stickler, with over 3.7 million followers on Instagram, is one of the high-profile influencers in the US. The source speaking to US Weekly revealed that Stickler had broken up with someone she was seeing for a few months and is getting close with Mayer.

The source said: “Kat just broke up with someone she had been dating for a few months and thought it would be fun to date again, and was interested in John.”

Given the high-profile nature of the relationship, involving John Mayer and Kat Stickler, naturally, Stickler's past life has come into focus, especially among John Mayer fans. So, who's her ex-husband and their daughter?

Who Is Kat Stickler's Ex-Husband, Michael?

Michael 'Mike' Stickler is a content creator, much like her ex-wife, Kat Stickler. After their marriage on May 3, 2019, they started posting couple's "prank videos" on social media, many of which went viral. Their daughter, Mary Katherine, was born on November 15, 2019.

But that was short-lived as fans started speculating about a split with Kat Stickler posting solo videos since the start of 2021. Then, in March 2021, they posted a video confirming their breakup and said they would coparent their daughter. Reports indicate that their divorce was finalized in late 2021.

After his separation from Kat Stickler, Michael Stickler started dating Tia Alannah Borso. Their only child, Shepherd Allen Igor Stickler, was born on 13th July, 2023, according to an Instagram post by Borso.

What We Know About Their Daughter, Mary-Mary Katherine?

Kat and Michael Stickler's six-year-old daughter, Mary-Catherine, lives with her mother. Since their separation, Mary-Katherine has regularly featured in Kat Stickler's content, as it turned more mother-daughter than the previous husband-wife comedy.

Notably, at the time of their marriage, they were joint owners of their social media handles. As part of the settlement, Kat Stickler got the Instagram account, while Mike Stickler became the owner of the YouTube channel.