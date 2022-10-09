Kavita Seth: Our music industry learns the value of artistes only after their death

Bollywood playback singer Kavita Seth, who has given 17 years of her life to the music industry, expresses her disappointment over the fact that “most artistes in the music industry are valued only after they have left the world.”

Citing an example of singer KK, who passed away in May following a heart attack, Kavita says, “A few days back, I was talking to someone about him. He was gifted with a golden voice and he sang a lot of memorable songs, but I feel the industry didn’t exploit his talent as much as they should have.” Seth says, a lot of times, the industry does not realise artistes’ worth during their life. It’s only once they die that everyone starts talking about all the pleasant things. “After KK passed away, everyone had something good to say about his work, his talent, etc but while he was alive, the same people didn’t care to give him the respect that he deserved. Baad me aap shraddhanjali dete arho, koi farak nahi padta,” she adds.

While the singer is still looking for the answer as to who is responsible for the artistes not receiving their dues, she requests everyone - industry as well as the audience - to take a moment and acknowledge the talented artistes who, in times like these, managed to give iconic songs with a 10-year shelf life.

“It shows they hold potential,” she remarks, and continues on to say that it’s high time people begin focusing on this issue and start valuing the good artistes of our music industry as we did with stalwarts like Mohammad Rafi Sahab or Kishor Da. Here, I am not just talking about myself; all the gems need to be valued before it’s too late. So even after they leave the world, their work stays with us to cherish,” explains the singer, who herself gave classics like Iktara (Wake up Sid), Dil-E-Nadaan (A Suitable Boy) and Rang Saari (Jugjugg Jeeyo).

When asked if she feels the same about herself, when it comes to getting enough work and credit in the industry, Kavita agrees.

She says, “I think about it sometimes, but what can we do? I believe everyone too busy in their lives to think about others. Nevertheless, I do not get bothered as I am doing a lot of work by myself. There are so many things that I have planned in terms of work that probably one life won’t be enough to pull it off. So, I am quite happy that I am able to do good work without any outside interference,” concludes Kavita, who nowadays is busy with her live events and recording poetry that she has composed over the years.