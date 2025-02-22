Kid Rock and Audrey Berry have ended their 7-year engagement, musician ‘venturing into the dating pool’: Report

Kid Rock and Audrey Berry have ended their seven-year engagement, Us Weekly reported. One insider told the outlet that Rock broke up with Berry. A second sourse said the two broke it off late last year. Kid Rock and Audrey Berry have ended their 7-year engagement: Report (AP/PTI) (AP01_21_2025_000034B)(AP)

“He is venturing into the dating pool,” the second insider said of Rock.

However, neither Berry nor Rock have addressed the breakup rumours yet.

The news of Berry and Rock’s breakup comes shortly after the musician was spotted seemingly flirting with Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert at an event. At an inaugural event in Washington, D.C. for Donald Trump, the two were seen smiling and chatting. Witnesses later told Page Six that they left in a cab together at 2:30 am.

At Trump’s victory rally at Capital One Arena on January 19, Rock performed several hits. Boebert is believed to have enjoyed the performance. TMZ reported, “Lauren was totally transfixed by the rock star, yapping away, doing a little dance, and clapping like she was front row at his concert — basically giving Kid Rock all the hype he needed.”

When were Kid Rock and Audrey Berry first linked?

Berry and Rock were first linked in 2011. In April 2017, Rock reportedly popped the question. However, the two rarely opened up about their relationship.

In 2011, Rock told Piers Morgan, “This is somebody who is not a celebrity. It can really be a tough thing to deal with. I’m thinking of somebody else, trying not to be so selfish.”

Both Rock and Berry hail from Detroit. Rock name-dropped Berry in 2021 while discussing his life.

“Every day I pinch myself. I give many, many thanks. I do give a lot of attribution to the hard work that I’ve put in, but at the end of the day, I’ve been a very lucky person,” Rock told Hook & Barrel at the time. “My fiancée, Audrey, says I have a golden horseshoe up my a–. I don’t take anything for granted, and I think that’s because it took me so long in the trenches to make it, and I worked so hard, but there’s no question I give thanks every day to the position I’m in.”

Rock was married to Pamela Anderson before dating Berry. Their relationship was not smooth sailing, and they ended up divorcing.