 Killer Mike breaks silence after being detained post Grammy wins - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Music / Killer Mike breaks silence after being detained post Grammy wins: 'We experienced an over-zealous security guard'

Killer Mike breaks silence after being detained post Grammy wins: 'We experienced an over-zealous security guard'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Feb 06, 2024 07:05 PM IST

Killer Mike also thanked his fans for their concern and said that he is doing better. He was arrested on Sunday shortly after his Grammy wins.

Many were shocked that rapper Michael ‘Killer Mike’ Render was arrested shortly after his Grammy win. He was escorted out of the Crypto.com Arena in handcuffs by the Los Angeles Police Department. In a new statement to People, the rapper has opened up for the first time since the incident and said that he has ‘the upmost confidence’ that he will be cleared and is doing okay. (Also read: Grammys 2024: Rapper Killer Mike led out of the award show in handcuffs after winning three awards)

Killer Mike poses in the press room at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)(AFP)
Killer Mike poses in the press room at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on February 4, 2024. (Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP)(AFP)

Killer Mike's statement

In a statement to People, Killer Mike said: “As you can imagine, there was a lot going and there was some confusion around which door my team and I should enter. We experienced an over-zealous security guard but my team and I have the upmost confidence that I will ultimately be cleared of all wrongdoing. Until that time, keep listening to Michael, and keep going after your dreams.”

'I am better than OK'

The rapper who won three Grammys on Sunday, for the Best Rap Album, the Best Rap Performance and the Best Rap Song award, went on to thank fans and well wishers for their concern. “I greatly appreciate the concern and support, but I am better than OK. We are incredibly proud and are basking in this moment. I am also grateful that one of my prayers has been answered – the day after my Grammy win – I learned that my son, who has been on the list for a kidney for years, finally has a match. Obviously, we are elated.” He also thanked his wife, Shay, for staying by his side.

Although the main reason behind his arrest remains unclear, The Hollywood Reporter wrote in a report that he was booked for misdemeanor and had nothing to do with anything that happened at the arena. He had won his three awards during the pre-show ceremony when several Grammys were handed out ahead of the main telecast beginning at 5:00 pm PT. The rapper is known for his activism on social and political issues such as racial justice and police brutality.

