By Natasha Mulenga and Hanna Rantala K-pop group TXT energised and excited for European tour debut

LONDON, - Popular K-pop group Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, is making its European tour debut feeling inspired and more connected after two months away from the spotlight, its members said.

The boy group's label, Big Hit Music, which also manages K-pop super stars BTS, announced in January that TXT would be taking a "long-term break" to rest and spend time with their families. This was after group leader Soobin said he was taking time off for health reasons.

"It was the first time we took such a long break. It gave us time to reflect on many things," member Hueningkai said in an interview shortly before taking to the stage at London's O2 Arena for the group's first UK performance on Tuesday.

"I think it actually brought us closer together and allowed us to think more about ourselves as a team and artists," added Hueningkai, whose hiatus highlights included a family trip to South Korea's resort island of Jeju, good food and a visit to Japan with friends.

"Rest is as important as working because rest is always inspiring me a lot," added member Taehyun.

The group, composed of Soobin, Yeonjun, Beomgyu, Taehyun and Hueningkai, debuted in March 2019.

Six years on, they have won over a loyal fanbase, known as "MOA", short for "Moments Of Alwaysness", with their pop rock sound and hits including "Blue Hour", Sugar Rush Ride" and "0X1=LOVESONG ", featuring South Korean singer Seori.

Their album "Minisode 3: Tomorrow" ranked as the 10th best-selling album of 2024 globally, according to recorded music industry body IFPI, which also placed TXT seventh on its Top 10 list of global recording artists of 2023.

The European tour, which kicked off in Barcelona, Spain, on March 20, also takes the fivesome to Berlin, Paris and Amsterdam. Fans are in for a spectacle, the members said.

"It's a really colourful and diverse set list, so I think it will be really fun for the fans. There are solo stages that we haven't shown before," Hueningkai said.

Other novelties for the group include Beomgyu's upcoming solo debut with mixtape "Panic", released on March 27. As for other new music, no spoilers, the group said. Fans will have to wait and see.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.