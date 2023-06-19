Sameer Anjaan: Aamir would come for every music sitting

The songs from Ghulam are special for lyricist Sameer Anjaan. “The romantic touch in the tracks made the soundtrack evergreen,” he says, adding that lead actor Aamir Khan was “really involved in the music of the film”. He shares, “Aamir would come for every sitting. It was not to interfere, but to enjoy the music and the process behind it. He is a music lover and likes to understand how songs are made.” HT Image

Talking about penning Jaadu Hai Tera Hi Jaadu, the lyricist says, “Jaadu is a common word, so the makers were reluctant to use it. They asked me to think of something else, but I felt it worked for the track. When the song became a hit, every maker would asked me to include ‘jaadu’ in some way or another in their songs. Makers have a tendency of going with tried-and-tested formula.”