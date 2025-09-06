Mark Volman cause of death: How The Turtles co-founder died and the health issues he faced

Mark Volman, co-founder of the 1960s pop group The Turtles and later one-half of Flo & Eddie, has died in Nashville at the age of 78. He passed away on September 5 following what his family described as a brief, unexpected illness, reported Deadline. Mark Volman, co-founder of The Turtles and later Flo & Eddie, died in Nashville(Facebook)

Volman, instantly recognizable for his mop of curly hair and wide grin, was the voice behind some of the decade’s most enduring hits, including Happy Together, Elenore, She’d Rather Be with Me and You Baby.

Mark Volman's rise to fame with The Turtles

Born in Los Angeles in 1947, Volman began singing with classmate Howard Kaylan during their school days. Together, they formed The Turtles, who shot to fame in 1965 with their cover of Bob Dylan’s It Ain’t Me Babe, the Deadline report added.

The group became fixtures of the era’s TV variety shows and earned international fame with the 1967 chart-topping single Happy Together. Their upbeat harmonies and catchy pop sound made them a defining act of the decade.

Flo & Eddie and beyond

According to Deadline, after The Turtles split in 1970, Volman and Kaylan reinvented themselves as Flo & Eddie. Their shows combined humor with strong vocal performances, and the pair soon collaborated with Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention.

The duo also lent their distinctive sound to T Rex’s Bang a Gong (Get It On) and worked with Bruce Springsteen, Duran Duran, and even on the children’s series Strawberry Shortcake. Despite health struggles, Volman continued to tour under the Happy Together banner for decades, performing alongside other 1960s and 70s acts, the report further stated.

Academic career and memoir

According to a People report, Volman returned to education in his 40s and received a bachelor's degree and a master's degree in music and screenwriting. He later taught music business at several universities, most famously at Belmont University in Nashville.

In 2023, he published a memoir titled Happy Forever: My Musical Adventures With The Turtles, Frank Zappa, T. Rex, Flo & Eddie, and More, giving a detailed account of his colorful career and of meeting legends like Jimi Hendrix and John Lennon, the People report stated.

On health struggles and resilience

In 2023, Volman revealed he had been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020, a type of progressive neurological disorder. He held onto a stage presence despite the diagnosis, performing annually with the Happy Together tours up until 2025, noted People.

He told People magazine, "The challenges of this world affect everybody, and it’s been kind of fun being on the other side of a challenge like this and saying, 'I feel good. My friends are here. I’m still here.'”

A life remembered

Volman is survived by his partner Emily Volman, his ex-wife Pat, their daughters Hallie Volman and Sarina Miller, and brother Phil Volman, reported Variety.

