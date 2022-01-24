Meet Bros: Some friends shut down entire companies due to Covid, blessed we can still restart live shows tomorrow

Composer duo and brothers Manmeet and Harmeet Singh of Meet Bros agree that the surge in the number of Covid-19 cases across the country has played spoilsport again, affecting the music fraternity adversely. Just when the most critical source of income for musicians — live shows — was starting to resume, it has been hit badly.

“Live shows have gone down drastically, as gatherings cannot happen. We have a lot of friends who own (event) companies and had to shut them down. We are blessed that we can restart our live shows any time. Even if we can do five shows and not 10 like we used to before, it’s fine. Some people have not done shows at all, and that is sad,” says Manmeet.

The brothers, who recently released their single, Babul Da Vehda, choose to look at the current Covid-19 scenario positively. They tell us that their family has been affected by the virus, too.

“My kid tested positive for Covid-19 a few days ago, and Manmeet’s child got it eight days later. They are in the house with us, so half the day we are making music, and the other half is spent with them. Our mother got it, too,” Harmeet says.

Calling this a “part of life”, they say suffering is all in the mind. “It is just the replacement of work with family time and health. As musicians, we used the time at home by making songs, working on our vocals and doing the riyaaz,” says Manmeet, as Harmeet adds, “Koi aadmi rota hai ki woh suffer kar raha hai, but this is a good time to do things you wouldn’t do otherwise. We are taking it positively. A lot of good has happened for us.”