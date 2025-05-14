Watching her have sex with other men, physical abuse: Most shocking revelations by Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex Cassie Ventura

From sexual abuse to physical violence to disturbing details of the alleged sex parties, Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie, whose real name is Casandra Ventura, has testified as a star witness in a sex trafficking trial, giving out horrific glimpse into her turbulent relationship with the music mogul. Also read: 'I’m a little nervous': Diddy admits anxiety as sex-trafficking trial begins in Manhattan federal court (FILES) Sean P. Diddy Combs with Cassie Ventura at the premiere of The Perfect Match in Los Angeles on March 7, 2016. (Photo by Chris Delmas / AFP)(AFP)

Here are some key takeaways from her testimony:

The controlling nature

During her testimony, Cassie shared that she began to see Combs’ controlling and abusive qualities after she started dating him. She said, “Control was everything, from the way that I looked, to what I was working on that day, who I was speaking to...” If he disapproved of something she did, he used to direct his staff to take her belongings away. There were also times when he would kick her out of the house or her apartment, which he was paying for.

Combs allegedly “controlled” all aspects of Ventura’s life, including pressuring her to get breast implants and deterring her from certain hairstyles. It is being stated that he also encouraged her to get her private parts pierced.

Physical abuse

Cassie claimed that he had mood swings that led to physical abuse, saying, “You make the wrong face and the next thing I knew, I was getting hit in the face. If I was a brat or something, he would let me know I needed to ‘fix my face’ or ‘watch my mouth’.”

She alleged that some of her arguments with Combs became so violent that “he would smash me in my head, knock me over, drag me, kick me, stomp me in the head if I was down”. Cassie stated that she suffered several injuries from the abuse, including knots on her forehead, busted lips, and “bruises all over my body”.

Details of the freak parties

During her testimony, Cassie also spoke about the alleged freak parties. She claimed that early in their relationship. According to Cassie, Combs proposed the name, where, according to her, he would watch her have sex with another man while he pleasured himself, a form of sexual voyeurism.

She stated that each alleged Freak Off "would usually consist of two to three sexual sessions – each session lasting an hour to three hours – and could involve three or four different men". “It’s his fantasy. He was controlling the whole situation, he was directing it,” she said. As per her, the ‘Freak Offs’ became almost weekly, and stretched until 2017 or 2018.

“It got to a point where I just didn’t feel like I had much of a choice, didn’t really know what ‘no’ could be or what ‘no’ could turn into. Sean controlled a lot of my life, whether it was (my) career, the way I dressed, like everything, everything. And I just didn’t feel like I had much say in it at that time, being really super young, naive, total people pleaser. I didn’t know if he would be upset enough to be violent or if he would write me off and just not want to be with me at all,” she testified.

Ventura also testified that Combs would take videos of the “freak offs” and alleged that he used the videos as “blackmail materials”.

“I felt pretty horrible about myself. I felt disgusting. I felt humiliated,” she said. “I didn’t have the words to show how horrible I felt. I couldn’t talk to anyone about it”.

Period blood, urine were involved in Freak Offs

While appearing in court, Cassie testified that she was expected to engage in Combs’ alleged sex parties during her menstrual cycle. She said, “I was expected to have freak offs on my period. He wanted that and I did not want to do that,” Cassie said while on the stand, according to NBC News, who had a reporter in the courtroom, adding, “Blood would get on the linens”.

The 38-year-old also spoke about how Combs, who has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, fraud or coercion and transportation to engage in prostitution, made a male escort urinate in her mouth during an alleged freak off party, which prosecutor Emily Johnson referenced during her opening statements May 12. “It’s just as humiliating [as] if anyone was there to see it. It was disgusting, it was too much,” Cassie said on the stand.

Involvement of drugs

Cassie testified that she took “all kinds” of drugs provided by Combs “or his staff at the Freak Offs as a way of dissociating and numbing herself”. She claimed that after a while, a “big chunk of her life” was spent recovering from taking drugs and dehydration following the parties.

The hotel assault

A key evidence in the trial, so far, has been surveillance video showing Combs beating and kicking Cassie in a hotel in Los Angeles. The video is said to be from 2016. During her testimony, she spoke about the incident, claiming that the assault came after she tried to leave a Freak Off. She said, “I’m not sure what happened, but I got hit by Sean and I had a black eye, and at that point all I could think about was getting out of there safely... It (Freak Off) got violent, and I chose to leave. Sean followed me into the hallway by the elevators, he grabbed me, threw me on the ground, kicked me, tried to drag me back to the room, took my stuff”. Cassie further stated that she just grabbed her belongings and “ran out as fast as I could” without even putting her shoes.

Cassie booked escorts for him

Cassie claimed that Combs’ staff would sometimes book the hotel rooms for the Freak Offs. She alleged that Combs told her which escorts to hire. Cassie said he paid them in cash and facilitated the escorts’ travel to wherever the couple was at the time.

In her testimony, Cassie said she used to find the escorts online. She would then show them to Combs for him to approve. Escorts were paid between $1,500 and $6,000 after the Freak Offs in cash that was provided by Combs, she said. When Cassie needed to fly in an escort, Cassie said she would tell Combs’ travel agent to arrange travel for a new staff member.

About the case

Hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy’ Combs' is facing trial on federal charges including sex trafficking and racketeering. Combs was hit with the charges stemming from a sweeping indictment that was filed in September 2024 and led to his arrest in New York City. Prosecutors accuse him of using his business and music empire as a front for trafficking sex and coercing his victims. One of the more disturbing claims includes orchestrating notorious “freak-offs” parties.

The trial kicked off with opening statements on Monday. Over the course of a two-month trial, jurors are expected to hear testimony from various parties. Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. If convicted on all counts, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.