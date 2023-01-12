Neeti Mohan: I compose a lullaby every night

After staying low-key during pregnancy and after becoming a mother in 2021, singer Neeti Mohan successfully bounced back to her professional life last year. Besides performing at back-to-back shows, the singer also had four film releases. Elated with how she’s balancing her time as a mother and artiste, Mohan credits her son, Aryaveer, for inspiring her as a musician. “Every night I compose a lullaby on the spot when I put Aryaveer to bed. This has really helped me improvise with my songs too,” says the Meri Jaan (Gangubai Kathiawadi; 2022) singer.

Mohan is glad that music has become an integral part of her son’s life, too. “He loves music. I started singing for my baby when he was in my womb. I introduce everything to him with some tune or melodic phrase, even if it’s a fruit or animal. For instance, we have a song called Crow Caw Caw. So, I know when I sing that, I don’t just teach him about the crow, but also its sound. Aryaveer sits with me when I play the piano and he presses the keys. It’s a great feeling. We also play with the guitar together and some musical toys for him. He really enjoys playing with them,” she says.

Ask if she’d like her son to become a musician when he grows up, and the singer says, “As a mum, I want him to get exposed to as many sounds as possible. I want to introduce him to all kinds of musical notes, as they really help sharpen your brain. Ultimately, whether he becomes a musician or not will be his call.”