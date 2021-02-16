Nepotism doesn’t guarantee success: Akasa

Akasa has slowly and steadily established herself in the music industry with a number of Bollywood as well as independent hits. And she is thrilled with the way indie music has made a comeback in the last couple of years. The singer who is known for her indie tracks such as Naagin and Naiyyo says, “I’m certain and confident that pop/ indie music is here and it’s here to stay. I’m not saying it will take over Bollywood- not anytime soon, but it’s standing shoulder to shoulder already.”

While the pandemic played a big role in the resurrection of indie music, Akasa adds that even though a lot of musicians felt that 2020 was a good year for them musically, it wasn’t the case for her. “2020 wasn’t a very creative year for me. Sure I learnt how to do a lot of things remotely, learnt that the highest of singles could be dubbed in my room under a chaddar but it was more of an emotional learning for me. And this is why I’m expecting so much from 2021, all that creative side that was curbed is now getting out,” she says.

The Dil Na Jaaneya (Good Newwz; 2019) singer has made a name for herself in the industry without any insider connections as such. So ask her if she had to struggle a lot in the initial years, and she says, “I used to use this term struggle up until last year. I started in this industry back when I was 17 so it’s been almost 10 years and yet, some people think I was an overnight success with Naagin. It’s been a long long journey with more failures than successes, however, when I think about it, it wasn’t struggle. It was learning. And I’m grateful for all of it because I don’t take even the tiny little wins for granted. Everything took time and so it has that much value,” she explains.

As far as nepotism and favoritism is concerned, and the role it plays in one’s journey, Akasa says success isn’t guaranteed for anybody. “This is very subjective. Just because there’s a scope of nepotism does not always mean it works. Some people hustle and grind and make it. Some people have it a little easier with the opportunities because of nepotism, but they also have to hustle and grind. I think there’s just a difference of journeys between the two. One definitely has it harder. However both their successes aren’t guaranteed,” she says.

Akasa’s latest track Mascara has crossed 1.7 million views on YouTube. About her experience of recording and working on this track, she says, “It was like a big hangout session to be honest because a few of my closest people were working on the project. Starts with Anant who has been a part of my journey form when it began with ThugRanjha, along with Vayu who I call my Daata cause of all the beautiful songs he’s given me and Paresh who acted in my debut! I love being in front of the camera always but this was different cause there was no glamour or dance. I was just being real and sweet and I think I thought of every good date I’ve had and emoted,” she signs off.