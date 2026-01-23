Edit Profile
    Palash Muchhal reacts to ₹40 lakh fraud allegations, says it has been made with malicious intent, to take legal action

    Palash Muchhal said that the accusations won't go unchallenged. His lawyer is exploring all legal avenues, he added.

    Updated on: Jan 23, 2026 4:49 PM IST
    By Ananya Das
    Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal, accused of a 40 lakh fraud, has responded to the allegations. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Palash called the claims "baseless and factually incorrect." He also said that he will take legal action.

    Palash Muchhal will take legal action after fraud allegations.
    Palash Muchhal reacts to 40 lakh fraud allegations

    Palash added that the allegations were made with "malicious intent to tarnish my reputation." He wrote, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect."

    Palash to take legal action

    "They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels," he added.

    All about the allegations by a Sangli man, when did it all start

    Recently, as per news agency PTI, 34-year-old actor and producer Vidnyan Mane approached police in Maharashtra's Sangli district alleging that he was cheated by Palash of 40 lakh. No First Information Report has been registered in the case so far.

    Vidnyan, a local resident, on Tuesday submitted an application seeking an FIR against Vidnyan to the Sangli Superintendent of Police, an official said. As per the complaint, Palash met Mane in Sangli on December 5, 2023. As Vidnyan showed interest in investing in film production, Palash said he could invest in his upcoming project, Nazaria, as a producer, the complainant claimed.

    After the film was released on OTT platforms, Vidnyan can earn a profit of 12 lakh on an investment of 25 lakh, Palash told him, and also offered him a role in the film, the complaint alleged. The two met twice after that, and Vidnyan allegedly gave a total of 40 lakh to Palash as of March 2025.

    The project, however, was not completed, so Vidnyan demanded his money back, but allegedly got no response. He then approached the Sangli police. Police are conducting a preliminary probe, the official said.

    • Ananya Das
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Ananya Das

      Ananya Das works as Deputy Chief Content Producer with the digital platform on Hindustan Times. She has worked as a journalist for over 11 years. Currently, she writes about celebrities, films, web series and has a keen interest in K-pop.Read More

