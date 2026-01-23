Palash Muchhal reacts to ₹40 lakh fraud allegations, says it has been made with malicious intent, to take legal action

Music composer and filmmaker Palash Muchhal, accused of a ₹40 lakh fraud, has responded to the allegations. Taking to his Instagram Stories on Friday, Palash called the claims "baseless and factually incorrect." He also said that he will take legal action. Palash Muchhal will take legal action after fraud allegations.

Palash Muchhal reacts to ₹ 40 lakh fraud allegations Palash added that the allegations were made with "malicious intent to tarnish my reputation." He wrote, "In light of the allegations made by Sangli-based Vidnyan Mane on social media, I wish to state that these claims against me are entirely baseless and factually incorrect."

Palash to take legal action "They have been made with malicious intent to tarnish my reputation, and they will not go unchallenged. My lawyer, Shreyansh Mithare, is exploring all legal avenues, and this matter will be dealt with strictly through the appropriate legal channels," he added.

All about the allegations by a Sangli man, when did it all start Recently, as per news agency PTI, 34-year-old actor and producer Vidnyan Mane approached police in Maharashtra's Sangli district alleging that he was cheated by Palash of ₹40 lakh. No First Information Report has been registered in the case so far.

Vidnyan, a local resident, on Tuesday submitted an application seeking an FIR against Vidnyan to the Sangli Superintendent of Police, an official said. As per the complaint, Palash met Mane in Sangli on December 5, 2023. As Vidnyan showed interest in investing in film production, Palash said he could invest in his upcoming project, Nazaria, as a producer, the complainant claimed.

After the film was released on OTT platforms, Vidnyan can earn a profit of ₹12 lakh on an investment of ₹25 lakh, Palash told him, and also offered him a role in the film, the complaint alleged. The two met twice after that, and Vidnyan allegedly gave a total of ₹40 lakh to Palash as of March 2025.

The project, however, was not completed, so Vidnyan demanded his money back, but allegedly got no response. He then approached the Sangli police. Police are conducting a preliminary probe, the official said.