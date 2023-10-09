News / Entertainment / Music / PENTAGON smashes disbandment rumours after five members leave agency: ‘What is disbandment?’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 09, 2023 07:15 PM IST

Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok will not be renewing their contracts with Cube Entertainment. PENTAGON debuted under the agency.

Five PENTAGON members, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok, have parted ways from the boy group's agency Cube Entertainment. On Monday, their contracts expired and the idols decided to not renew them anymore. PENTAGON debuted in 2016 under the agency. The members' exit from the agency has sparked disbandment rumours. Also read: BTS 'Jungkook misses J-Hope

PENTAGON members parted ways from their agency.
PENTAGON's agency Cube Entertainment

Cube Entertainment, in an official statement, as quoted by Soompi, said, “Hello. This is Cube Entertainment. First, we’d like to sincerely thank UNIVERSE (PENTAGON’s fandom) for cherishing and sending love and support to PENTAGON.”

PENTAGON members leave Cube Entertainment

Without revealing much about the members' departure from the agency, their statement continued, “As the exclusive contracts of PENTAGON members approach their expiration date, we have had sincere conversations with the members over an extended period of time. After careful deliberation, it has been decided that our exclusive contracts with Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok will come to an end.”

“We’d like to express our deep gratitude to Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok who have been with us on this long journey of 7 years, and we wish them nothing but happiness in their future endeavors. We kindly ask for your warm encouragement and support for PENTAGON’s Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino, and Wooseok as they embark on a new chapter," it added.

Is PENTAGON disbanding?

Soon after the reports of PENTAGON surfaced, rumours about their disbandment started doing rounds. Putting fans at ease, the members individually assured fans about their decision.

PENTAGON reacts to disbandment rumours

Yeo One took to Instagram and wrote, "I felt the need for a fresh challenge in order to present a better version of myself to UNIVERSE, my fellow members, and those who support us. Even though I’m parting ways with Cube Entertainment, I will always stand alongside UNIVERSE as a member of PENTAGON in the future too, just as I am today. As a member of PENTAGON, I will become Yeo Chang Gu, Yeo One who always works hard and grows to make PENTAGON shine.”

PENTAGON members dismisses disbandment rumours.
Kino posted pictures of his group and added, “PENTAGON never dies,” and ended disbandment rumours when he wrote, "What is ‘disbandment’? Haha. Is it something you eat?” Wooseok, Yeo One, and Hongseok reposted Kino's stories. Hongseok further said, "I was always there, and I’ll always be there.”

PENTAGON originally started off as a ten-piece group. Their 10th member E'Dawn left the group in 2018. Currently, they consists of nine members-- Jinho, Hui, Hongseok, Shinwon, Yeo One, Yan An, Yuto, Kino and Wooseok.

