Pink disappoints fans, sparks concerns as she postpones her next four concerts due to mysterious reason

Pink, The Raise Your Glass singer, has disappointed her fans after revealing that she has postponed the next four dates of her Summer Carnival Tour. Singer Pink wrote on Instagram: “Due to reasons beyond my control, we need to postpone our next four shows in Lincoln, Sioux Falls, Milwaukee, and Des Moines.”

Expressing disappointment, she assured her fans that they are “working on rescheduling each of these shows as soon as we can.” She informed her fans that their tickets “will still be valid” and “more info” about her concerts would be provided soon.

The “So What” singer, 45, concluded her post, saying: “Thank you for your understanding. I’m looking forward to seeing you all very, very soon.” “Sending love and health to you all.”

Initially, she was scheduled to perform on Sunday in Lincoln, Nebraska, then in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, on Monday.

Pink's fans express disappointment

Following the announcement from Trustfall hitmaker, fans expressed their regret for the last-minute show cancellations.

“Listen Pink, as a lifelong fan, this is unacceptable,” one admirer commented, adding that “All that matters is what I want- you to perform for me.”

“Same thing happened in Seattle and we all waited patiently for your AMAZING PERFORMANCE nine months later!” another fan commented.

However, several others expressed their love for the singer, saying. “Take care of yourself and everyone else on the tour. You made our night in St. Paul and we look forward to more memories when YOU are ready.”

“We love you and it’s worth the wait!” one more chimed in.

The singer reportedly had to cancel another musical performance in Bern, Switzerland, in July due to an unidentified ailment.

In October 2023, Pink also postponed her two shows in Tacoma, Washington, citing “family medical issues.”

At the time, she posted the news on Instagram, wishing her followers “nothing but love and health.”

“Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused,” she wrote.