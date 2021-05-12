Priyanka Chopra praises Billie Eilish's magazine cover surprise: 'I think I just stopped and stared for a second'

American singer Billie Eilish surprised everyone with her Vogue magazine cover earlier this month. Usually one to wear baggy, modest outfits, she is seen in silk, snug dresses and corsets.

Now, actor Priyanka Chopra has also reacted to Billie's transformation, saying that she found her look 'amazing'. "I think I just stopped and stared for a second. She looks unbelievable, she is so beautiful. (People should be) their authentic selves, whoever they are and whatever it means to them. That was so apparent in this cover--Billie being herself, in all her glory and that is what resonated with people. Her being her best self and she looked amazing," she told Access in an interview.

Billie shared multiple pictures from her photoshoot for British Vogue last week. Speaking to the magazine about her new look, she said, "Don’t make me not a role model because you’re turned on by me... My thing is that I can do whatever I want." She added, “It’s all about what makes you feel good. If you want to get surgery, go get surgery. If you want to wear a dress that somebody thinks that you look too big wearing, f**k it – if you feel like you look good, you look good.”

Billie's photoshoot and a new book come as a run-up to her upcoming album, Happier Than Ever. She launched the album's first song, Your Power, which was released last month. The full album will be out on July 30.

Priyanka, meanwhile, has been in London since last year. She first shot for her upcoming romantic drama, Text For You, with Sam Heughan. Then, she promoted her film, The White Tiger, and her memoir, Unfinished.

She is now shooting for her Amazon series Citadel, with Game of Thrones star Richard Madden. The show is executive-produced by the Russo Brothers of Avengers Endgame and Infinity War fame.

