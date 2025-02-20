'Public is giving away their freedom': Vishal Dadlani slams ‘nonsense’ backlash over Samay Raina's India's Got Latent

Samay Raina and Ranveer Allahbadia recently found themselves embroiled in controversy after the podcaster's remark about parents and sex on India's Got Latent did not sit well with some people. Following the backlash, Samay even deleted all the episodes from YouTube. Now, singer and music composer Vishal Dadlani, who has appeared on Samay's show, has called the outrage "nonsense and hypocritical." Vishal Dadlani reacts to Samay Raina's India's Got latent controversy.

What Vishal Dadlani said

Referring to Ranveer's controversial question, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex every day for the rest of your life or join in once and stop it forever?" Vishal shared a picture of himself from India's Got Latent and, calling the controversy around the show "nonsense," he wrote, "Would you let #SamayRaina feel up your hairy arms every day, or join in once to stop the absolutely hypocritical prudish nonsense that's going on right now?"

His reaction

Vishal believes that the controversy may be an attempt by authorities to regulate online content and that the public is unknowingly giving away its freedom. He stated, "The government wanted to control online content. They've been trying and getting stopped for a long time. Now, in this wave of TV-generated outrage, people are giving away their own freedom. Not to mention… 'what Kumbh stampede deaths?' Samjhe (understand)?"

India's Got Latent controversy

Ranveer faced backlash on social media for his remarks on India's Got Latent. Social media users, several politicians, and Bollywood celebrities slammed the podcaster for his "inappropriate" comment. However, despite his apology, multiple FIRs were filed against him, Samay, Apoorva Mukhija, and the organisers of the show.

The Supreme Court of India has also slammed Ranveer for his remarks on Samay's show and has directed him to submit his passport, preventing him from traveling outside the country without permission. Meanwhile, Samay is currently abroad for his international tour and has requested an extension from the Maharashtra Cyber Cell and other authorities to appear before them.